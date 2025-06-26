Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 26

Will Kyle Schwarber or Kyle Schwarber go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 80 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +176 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 79 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+176 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 79 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Garrett Hampson (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 76 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Athletics at Detroit Tigers

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Matt Thaiss (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 53 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 68 games

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants