Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 15

Will James Wood or Agustin Ramirez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 53 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Vinny Capra (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 35% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 35% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Keston Hiura (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Eli White (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 58 games Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 69 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 69 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 68 games (has homered in 30.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 68 games (has homered in 30.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 67 games Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Mike Trout (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets