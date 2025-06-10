Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 10

Will Junior Caminero or Rafael Devers go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Matt Thaiss (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 64 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 64 games (has homered in 28.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Drew Waters (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 66 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 66 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 62 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 64 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 64 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 63 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 63 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians