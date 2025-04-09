Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 9

Will Matt Chapman or Willy Adames go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Sam Huff (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)

Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Spencer Steer (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Gavin Lux (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Jake Fraley (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Jose Trevino (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Blake Dunn (Reds): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

Dylan Moore (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

Mitch Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

San Diego Padres at Athletics