MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 9
Will Matt Chapman or Willy Adames go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Sam Huff (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
San Diego Padres at Athletics
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Martín Maldonado (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)