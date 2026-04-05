MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 5
Will Brandon Lowe or Oneil Cruz go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jared Young (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)