Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 5

Will Brandon Lowe or Oneil Cruz go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Nick Castellanos (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Campusano (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Rogers (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Bo Bichette (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jared Young (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Luke Raley (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Oswald Peraza (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies