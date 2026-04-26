MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 26
Will Mark Vientos or Juan Soto go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Kyle Karros (Rockies): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Kyle Karros (Rockies): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)