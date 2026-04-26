Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 26

Will Mark Vientos or Juan Soto go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tommy Pham (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Kyle Karros (Rockies): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets