Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 25

Will Aaron Judge or Yordan Alvarez go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 25 games (has homered in 32% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 25 games (has homered in 32% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 26 games (has homered in 42.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 26 games (has homered in 42.3% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dustin Harris (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 34.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 34.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ramón Urías (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Josh Smith (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants