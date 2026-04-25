MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 25
Will Aaron Judge or Yordan Alvarez go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Houston Astros
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 25 games (has homered in 32% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 26 games (has homered in 42.3% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Dustin Harris (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 34.8% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
Athletics at Texas Rangers
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (homered in 7.4% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)