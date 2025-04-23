MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 23
Will Yordan Ruben Alvarez or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
- Yordan Ruben Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Bo Joseph Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Ernie James Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jose Carlos Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)