MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 19
Will Ketel Marte or Corbin Carroll hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (homered in 14% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Ty France (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Karros (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games