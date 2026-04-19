Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 19

Will Ketel Marte or Corbin Carroll hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (homered in 14% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 129 games (homered in 14% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Ty France (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Josh Lowe (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Adam Frazier (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies