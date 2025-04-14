MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 14
Will Aaron Judge or Ben Rice hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- MJ Melendez (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Luken Baker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Martín Maldonado (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
- Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Starling Marte (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)