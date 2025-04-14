Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 14

Will Aaron Judge or Ben Rice hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers