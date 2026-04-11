MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 11
Will Wilyer Abreu or Masataka Yoshida hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games