MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 26
Will Junior Caminero or Yandy Diaz go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 154 games (homered in 26.6% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 150 games (homered in 15.3% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (homered in 13% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (homered in 13.2% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 138 games (homered in 13% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR
- Carson Williams (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (homered in 16.1% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (homered in 12.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (homered in 15.9% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (homered in 5.8% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (homered in 5.8% of games)
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (homered in 6.3% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (homered in 1.2% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (homered in 5.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (homered in 10.3% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 132 games (homered in 3.8% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 107 games
Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (homered in 24.6% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 135 games (homered in 14.8% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (homered in 11.3% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 156 games (homered in 15.7% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (homered in 25% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (homered in 15.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 157 games (homered in 10% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 151 games (homered in 10.4% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (homered in 14.4% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (homered in 8.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 162 games (homered in 12.2% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 144 games (homered in 10.3% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (homered in 15.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (homered in 5.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (homered in 7.7% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 151 games (homered in 8.5% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 149 games (homered in 3.3% of games)
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (homered in 21.6% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (homered in 15.9% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (homered in 14.6% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 157 games (homered in 17.8% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (homered in 3.7% of games)
- Joey Wiemer (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (homered in 15.8% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (homered in 4.1% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (homered in 14.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (homered in 8.8% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (homered in 13.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (homered in 12.5% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (homered in 8.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (homered in 12.8% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (homered in 9.9% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (homered in 2.9% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (homered in 9.4% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (homered in 4.9% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (homered in 1.9% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (homered in 31.6% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (homered in 19.2% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 146 games (homered in 14.6% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 158 games (homered in 16.8% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (homered in 12.2% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (homered in 8.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (homered in 17.2% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (homered in 5.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (homered in 15.7% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (homered in 11.5% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (homered in 8.5% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR
- Cole Young (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (homered in 5.4% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (homered in 8.5% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 156 games (homered in 6.3% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (homered in 8.1% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (homered in 5.3% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (homered in 31.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (homered in 15.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (homered in 15.4% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 126 games (homered in 19.8% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 141 games (homered in 19.1% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (homered in 14.6% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (homered in 10.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (homered in 17.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (homered in 14.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (homered in 14.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 161 games (homered in 12.4% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (homered in 11.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (homered in 11.3% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 122 games (homered in 9% of games)
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (homered in 6.9% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 134 games (homered in 6.7% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- Mark Vientos (Mets): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (homered in 13.2% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 134 games (homered in 13.4% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 160 games (homered in 23.8% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 134 games (homered in 22.4% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 145 games (homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (homered in 17.4% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 160 games (homered in 17.5% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 154 games (homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (homered in 11.6% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (homered in 13.1% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (homered in 13.5% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (homered in 13.5% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (homered in 12.3% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (homered in 5.2% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 100 games (homered in 7% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (homered in 11% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (homered in 4.4% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (homered in 14.3% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 71 games (homered in 29.6% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (homered in 15.7% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (homered in 8.9% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (homered in 16.4% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (homered in 10.7% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (homered in 15.5% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 138 games (homered in 10.9% of games)
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (homered in 11% of games)
- Austin Hays (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (homered in 12.4% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 146 games (homered in 5.5% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 119 games (homered in 4.2% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (homered in 8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (homered in 3.9% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games
Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Evan Carter (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (homered in 8.2% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 141 games (homered in 7.1% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (homered in 10.8% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (homered in 9.4% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (homered in 30.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (homered in 18.4% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (homered in 13.6% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (homered in 18.6% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 135 games (homered in 14.1% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (homered in 16.5% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (homered in 9% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (homered in 10% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (homered in 8.7% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (homered in 8.9% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (homered in 13.5% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (homered in 9.4% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 135 games (homered in 9.6% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 76 games
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (homered in 3.4% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (homered in 12.1% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 162 games (homered in 20.4% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 126 games (homered in 24.6% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 154 games (homered in 11% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (homered in 16.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (homered in 10.5% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (homered in 21.7% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (homered in 15% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (homered in 12.9% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (homered in 17.6% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 103 games (homered in 20.4% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (homered in 13.1% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (homered in 7.8% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (homered in 8.9% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (homered in 10.6% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (homered in 8.2% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 137 games (homered in 10.9% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (homered in 10.3% of games)
- Austin Martin (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (homered in 2.2% of games)
Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres
- Javier Baez (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (homered in 8.4% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (homered in 18.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (homered in 20% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (homered in 19% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 159 games (homered in 17.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (homered in 15.2% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (homered in 10.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (homered in 13.7% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 129 games (homered in 17.8% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (homered in 9.2% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (homered in 11.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 136 games (homered in 7.9% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (homered in 9.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (homered in 8% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (homered in 4.8% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (homered in 12.8% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (homered in 5.5% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 149 games (homered in 22.1% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (homered in 16.9% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (homered in 17.6% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (homered in 19.5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 154 games (homered in 16.2% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (homered in 14.3% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (homered in 14.8% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 143 games (homered in 9.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 143 games (homered in 14% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 155 games (homered in 14.8% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (homered in 10.3% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (homered in 9.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 133 games (homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 131 games (homered in 9.2% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 98 games (homered in 2% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 134 games (homered in 5.2% of games)