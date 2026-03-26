Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 26

Will Junior Caminero or Yandy Diaz go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals

Junior Caminero (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 154 games (homered in 26.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 154 games (homered in 26.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 150 games (homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 150 games (homered in 15.3% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (homered in 13% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (homered in 13% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (homered in 13.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 138 games (homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 138 games (homered in 13% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR

+540 to hit a HR Carson Williams (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (homered in 16.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (homered in 16.1% of games) Cedric Mullins (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 130 games (homered in 12.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (homered in 15.9% of games) Nick Fortes (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (homered in 5.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 86 games (homered in 5.8% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (homered in 5.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 104 games (homered in 5.8% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (homered in 6.3% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (homered in 1.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 82 games (homered in 1.2% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (homered in 5.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (homered in 10.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 132 games (homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 132 games (homered in 3.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 107 games

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (homered in 24.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 159 games (homered in 24.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 135 games (homered in 14.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 135 games (homered in 14.8% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (homered in 11.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (homered in 11.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 156 games (homered in 15.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 156 games (homered in 15.7% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (homered in 25% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (homered in 15.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (homered in 15.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 157 games (homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 157 games (homered in 10% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 117 games (homered in 12.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 151 games (homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 151 games (homered in 10.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (homered in 14.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (homered in 14.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (homered in 8.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 162 games (homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 162 games (homered in 12.2% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 144 games (homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 144 games (homered in 10.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (homered in 15.7% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (homered in 5.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 102 games (homered in 5.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 134 games (homered in 7.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 151 games (homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 151 games (homered in 8.5% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 149 games (homered in 3.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (homered in 21.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 154 games (homered in 21.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 156 games (homered in 15.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (homered in 14.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 150 games (homered in 14.6% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 157 games (homered in 17.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 157 games (homered in 17.8% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (homered in 3.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (homered in 3.7% of games) Joey Wiemer (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (homered in 15.8% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (homered in 4.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (homered in 4.1% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (homered in 14.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 137 games (homered in 8.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 159 games (homered in 13.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 144 games (homered in 12.5% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (homered in 8.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (homered in 12.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (homered in 12.8% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (homered in 9.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (homered in 2.9% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (homered in 9.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (homered in 9.4% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (homered in 4.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 156 games (homered in 4.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (homered in 1.9% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (homered in 31.6% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 60 HR in 159 games (homered in 31.6% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (homered in 19.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 160 games (homered in 19.2% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 146 games (homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 146 games (homered in 14.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 158 games (homered in 16.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 158 games (homered in 16.8% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 90 games (homered in 12.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (homered in 8.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 142 games (homered in 17.2% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (homered in 5.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (homered in 5.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (homered in 15.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 160 games (homered in 15.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 119 games (homered in 11.5% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 118 games (homered in 8.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR

+800 to hit a HR Cole Young (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (homered in 5.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (homered in 5.4% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 127 games (homered in 8.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 156 games (homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 156 games (homered in 6.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 135 games (homered in 8.1% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (homered in 4.2% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (homered in 5.3% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (homered in 31.4% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (homered in 31.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (homered in 15.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 136 games (homered in 15.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (homered in 15.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (homered in 15.4% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 126 games (homered in 19.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 126 games (homered in 19.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 141 games (homered in 19.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 141 games (homered in 19.1% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (homered in 14.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 147 games (homered in 14.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (homered in 10.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (homered in 10.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (homered in 17.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (homered in 14.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (homered in 14.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (homered in 14.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (homered in 14.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 161 games (homered in 12.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 161 games (homered in 12.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (homered in 11.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (homered in 8.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (homered in 8.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (homered in 11.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 106 games (homered in 11.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 122 games (homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 122 games (homered in 9% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (homered in 6.9% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 134 games (homered in 6.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Mark Vientos (Mets): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (homered in 13.2% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 121 games (homered in 13.2% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 134 games (homered in 13.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 134 games (homered in 13.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 160 games (homered in 23.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 160 games (homered in 23.8% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 134 games (homered in 22.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 134 games (homered in 22.4% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 145 games (homered in 13.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 145 games (homered in 13.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (homered in 17.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (homered in 17.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 160 games (homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 160 games (homered in 17.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 154 games (homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 154 games (homered in 9.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 144 games (homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (homered in 13.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (homered in 13.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (homered in 13.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (homered in 13.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (homered in 13.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (homered in 13.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 139 games (homered in 12.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (homered in 5.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 96 games (homered in 5.2% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (homered in 8.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 100 games (homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 100 games (homered in 7% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (homered in 11% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (homered in 4.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (homered in 4.4% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (homered in 14.3% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 140 games (homered in 14.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 71 games (homered in 29.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 71 games (homered in 29.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (homered in 15.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 131 games (homered in 15.7% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (homered in 8.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (homered in 16.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 150 games (homered in 16.4% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR

+600 to hit a HR William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 150 games (homered in 10.7% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (homered in 15.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (homered in 15.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 138 games (homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 138 games (homered in 10.9% of games) Everson Pereira (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (homered in 9.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 155 games (homered in 11% of games) Austin Hays (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (homered in 12.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (homered in 12.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 146 games (homered in 5.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 146 games (homered in 5.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 119 games (homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 119 games (homered in 4.2% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (homered in 8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 141 games (homered in 8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (homered in 3.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 146 games (homered in 3.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

Evan Carter (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (homered in 8.2% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (homered in 8.2% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 141 games (homered in 7.1% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 141 games (homered in 7.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (homered in 10.8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (homered in 10.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (homered in 9.4% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (homered in 9.4% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (homered in 30.1% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 162 games (homered in 30.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (homered in 18.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (homered in 18.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (homered in 13.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (homered in 13.6% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (homered in 18.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 102 games (homered in 18.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 135 games (homered in 14.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 135 games (homered in 14.1% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (homered in 16.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (homered in 16.5% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 141 games (homered in 9% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 130 games (homered in 10% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 145 games (homered in 8.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (homered in 8.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (homered in 8.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (homered in 13.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 155 games (homered in 13.5% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR

+750 to hit a HR J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 134 games (homered in 9.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 135 games (homered in 9.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 135 games (homered in 9.6% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (homered in 14.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 76 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 76 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (homered in 3.4% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Larnach (Twins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (homered in 12.1% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 141 games (homered in 12.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 162 games (homered in 20.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 162 games (homered in 20.4% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 126 games (homered in 24.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 126 games (homered in 24.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 154 games (homered in 11% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 154 games (homered in 11% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (homered in 16.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (homered in 10.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (homered in 10.5% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (homered in 21.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 157 games (homered in 21.7% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (homered in 15% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 140 games (homered in 15% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (homered in 12.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (homered in 17.6% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 103 games (homered in 20.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 103 games (homered in 20.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (homered in 13.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (homered in 13.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (homered in 7.8% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (homered in 8.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 113 games (homered in 10.6% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (homered in 8.2% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 137 games (homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 137 games (homered in 10.9% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (homered in 10.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (homered in 10.3% of games) Austin Martin (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (homered in 2.2% of games)

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres

Javier Baez (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (homered in 8.4% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 123 games (homered in 8.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (homered in 18.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (homered in 18.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (homered in 20% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 157 games (homered in 20% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (homered in 19% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 155 games (homered in 19% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 159 games (homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 159 games (homered in 17.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (homered in 15.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 155 games (homered in 15.2% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR

+540 to hit a HR Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (homered in 10.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (homered in 10.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (homered in 10.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (homered in 13.7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 129 games (homered in 17.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 129 games (homered in 17.8% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 137 games (homered in 9.2% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 146 games (homered in 11.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 136 games (homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 136 games (homered in 7.9% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (homered in 9.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (homered in 6.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (homered in 8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 135 games (homered in 8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (homered in 4.8% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros