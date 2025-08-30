Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 31

There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW

FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Andre Pallante

Brady Singer vs. Andre Pallante Records: Reds (68-68), Cardinals (68-69)

Reds (68-68), Cardinals (68-69) Reds Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.27%

55.27% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.73%

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. David Morgan

Joe Ryan vs. David Morgan Records: Twins (61-74), Padres (76-60)

Twins (61-74), Padres (76-60) Twins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Padres Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.28%

52.28% Twins Win Probability: 47.72%

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN

MASN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Ian Seymour

Brad Lord vs. Ian Seymour Records: Nationals (53-82), Rays (66-69)

Nationals (53-82), Rays (66-69) Rays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.61%

60.61% Nationals Win Probability: 39.39%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Mitch Keller

Lucas Giolito vs. Mitch Keller Records: Red Sox (75-62), Pirates (61-76)

Red Sox (75-62), Pirates (61-76) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.17%

57.17% Pirates Win Probability: 42.83%

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and FDSWI

MLB Network, SNET and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Brandon Woodruff

Max Scherzer vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Blue Jays (78-58), Brewers (85-52)

Blue Jays (78-58), Brewers (85-52) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.39%

51.39% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.61%

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ROOT Sports NW

CLEG and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Bryce Miller

Tanner Bibee vs. Bryce Miller Records: Guardians (68-66), Mariners (72-64)

Guardians (68-66), Mariners (72-64) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.64%

53.64% Guardians Win Probability: 46.36%

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and FDSFL

WPIX and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Sandy Alcantara

Kodai Senga vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Mets (73-63), Marlins (64-72)

Mets (73-63), Marlins (64-72) Mets Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 63.33%

63.33% Marlins Win Probability: 36.67%

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW

SCHN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano

Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano Records: Astros (75-61), Angels (63-72)

Astros (75-61), Angels (63-72) Astros Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 66.17%

66.17% Angels Win Probability: 33.83%

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Luis Gil

Martín Pérez vs. Luis Gil Records: White Sox (48-88), Yankees (76-60)

White Sox (48-88), Yankees (76-60) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.74%

58.74% White Sox Win Probability: 41.26%

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET

FDSKC and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal

Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Royals (70-66), Tigers (79-58)

Royals (70-66), Tigers (79-58) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Royals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.38%

60.38% Royals Win Probability: 39.62%

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MARQ

COLR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Matthew Boyd

Tanner Gordon vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Rockies (38-98), Cubs (78-58)

Rockies (38-98), Cubs (78-58) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.16%

69.16% Rockies Win Probability: 30.84%

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2

NBCS-BA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Justin Verlander vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Giants (67-69), Orioles (61-75)

Giants (67-69), Orioles (61-75) Giants Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 59.24%

59.24% Orioles Win Probability: 40.76%

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob deGrom

J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Athletics (63-74), Rangers (70-67)

Athletics (63-74), Rangers (70-67) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.39%

51.39% Rangers Win Probability: 48.61%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Dodgers (77-59), Diamondbacks (68-69)

Dodgers (77-59), Diamondbacks (68-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.98%

62.98% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.02%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Hurston Waldrep

Jesús Luzardo vs. Hurston Waldrep Records: Phillies (79-57), Braves (61-75)

Phillies (79-57), Braves (61-75) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Braves Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 68.14%

68.14% Braves Win Probability: 31.86%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.