Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 31
There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Reds (68-68), Cardinals (68-69)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -138
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.27%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.73%
San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. David Morgan
- Records: Twins (61-74), Padres (76-60)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.28%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.72%
Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Nationals (53-82), Rays (66-69)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.61%
- Nationals Win Probability: 39.39%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Red Sox (75-62), Pirates (61-76)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.17%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.83%
Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Blue Jays (78-58), Brewers (85-52)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.39%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.61%
Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Guardians (68-66), Mariners (72-64)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.64%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.36%
Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Mets (73-63), Marlins (64-72)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -174
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 63.33%
- Marlins Win Probability: 36.67%
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano
- Records: Astros (75-61), Angels (63-72)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 66.17%
- Angels Win Probability: 33.83%
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Luis Gil
- Records: White Sox (48-88), Yankees (76-60)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -176
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.74%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.26%
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Royals (70-66), Tigers (79-58)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.38%
- Royals Win Probability: 39.62%
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Rockies (38-98), Cubs (78-58)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -245
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.16%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.84%
Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Giants (67-69), Orioles (61-75)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -138
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 59.24%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.76%
Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Athletics (63-74), Rangers (70-67)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.39%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.61%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Dodgers (77-59), Diamondbacks (68-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.98%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.02%
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Hurston Waldrep
- Records: Phillies (79-57), Braves (61-75)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 68.14%
- Braves Win Probability: 31.86%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.