Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 29
In a Friday MLB schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Reds (68-66), Cardinals (66-69)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.24%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Nationals (53-80), Rays (64-69)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.99%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Phillies (77-57), Braves (61-73)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 68.42%
- Braves Win Probability: 31.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Blue Jays (78-56), Brewers (83-52)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.43%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.57%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Mets (72-62), Marlins (63-71)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -184
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.36%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.64%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. George Kirby
- Records: Guardians (66-66), Mariners (72-62)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 64.81%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.19%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Red Sox (75-60), Pirates (59-76)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.25%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.75%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: White Sox (48-86), Yankees (74-60)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 69.14%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Astros (74-60), Angels (62-71)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 66.42%
- Angels Win Probability: 33.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Nestor Cortes
- Records: Twins (60-73), Padres (75-59)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.19%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.81%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Royals (69-65), Tigers (78-57)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.60%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.40%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Rockies (38-96), Cubs (76-58)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.00%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.00%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Athletics (63-72), Rangers (68-67)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 56.83%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Dodgers (77-57), Diamondbacks (66-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.49%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.51%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Giants (66-68), Orioles (60-74)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -142
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.23%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.