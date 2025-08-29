FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 29

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Reds (68-66), Cardinals (66-69)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.24%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.76%

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Adrian Houser
  • Records: Nationals (53-80), Rays (64-69)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 61.99%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.01%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Phillies (77-57), Braves (61-73)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 68.42%
  • Braves Win Probability: 31.58%

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Blue Jays (78-56), Brewers (83-52)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 51.43%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.57%

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Mets (72-62), Marlins (63-71)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 58.36%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 41.64%

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Guardians (66-66), Mariners (72-62)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 64.81%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 35.19%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Red Sox (75-60), Pirates (59-76)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 59.25%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.75%

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: White Sox (48-86), Yankees (74-60)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 69.14%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 30.86%

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Tyler Anderson
  • Records: Astros (74-60), Angels (62-71)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 66.42%
  • Angels Win Probability: 33.58%

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Nestor Cortes
  • Records: Twins (60-73), Padres (75-59)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 54.19%
  • Padres Win Probability: 45.81%

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Chris Paddack
  • Records: Royals (69-65), Tigers (78-57)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.60%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.40%

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Cade Horton
  • Records: Rockies (38-96), Cubs (76-58)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 69.00%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 31.00%

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Athletics (63-72), Rangers (68-67)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 56.83%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 43.17%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Dodgers (77-57), Diamondbacks (66-69)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.49%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.51%

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Giants (66-68), Orioles (60-74)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 56.23%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.77%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

