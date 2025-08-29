Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 29

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW

FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Matthew Liberatore

Zack Littell vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Reds (68-66), Cardinals (66-69)

Reds (68-66), Cardinals (66-69) Reds Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.24%

55.24% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.76%

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN

MASN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Adrian Houser

Mitchell Parker vs. Adrian Houser Records: Nationals (53-80), Rays (64-69)

Nationals (53-80), Rays (64-69) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.99%

61.99% Nationals Win Probability: 38.01%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Bryce Elder

Ranger Suarez vs. Bryce Elder Records: Phillies (77-57), Braves (61-73)

Phillies (77-57), Braves (61-73) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Braves Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 68.42%

68.42% Braves Win Probability: 31.58%

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSWI

SNET and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Freddy Peralta

Shane Bieber vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Blue Jays (78-56), Brewers (83-52)

Blue Jays (78-56), Brewers (83-52) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.43%

51.43% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.57%

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSFL

SNY and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Eury Pérez

Jonah Tong vs. Eury Pérez Records: Mets (72-62), Marlins (63-71)

Mets (72-62), Marlins (63-71) Mets Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.36%

58.36% Marlins Win Probability: 41.64%

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, CLEG and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. George Kirby

Logan Allen vs. George Kirby Records: Guardians (66-66), Mariners (72-62)

Guardians (66-66), Mariners (72-62) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 64.81%

64.81% Guardians Win Probability: 35.19%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Paul Skenes

Payton Tolle vs. Paul Skenes Records: Red Sox (75-60), Pirates (59-76)

Red Sox (75-60), Pirates (59-76) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.25%

59.25% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.75%

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Carlos Rodon

Yoendrys Gomez vs. Carlos Rodon Records: White Sox (48-86), Yankees (74-60)

White Sox (48-86), Yankees (74-60) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 69.14%

69.14% White Sox Win Probability: 30.86%

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW

SCHN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Tyler Anderson

Cristian Javier vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Astros (74-60), Angels (62-71)

Astros (74-60), Angels (62-71) Astros Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 66.42%

66.42% Angels Win Probability: 33.58%

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SDPA

MNNT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Nestor Cortes

Zebby Matthews vs. Nestor Cortes Records: Twins (60-73), Padres (75-59)

Twins (60-73), Padres (75-59) Padres Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.19%

54.19% Padres Win Probability: 45.81%

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET

FDSKC and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Chris Paddack

Seth Lugo vs. Chris Paddack Records: Royals (69-65), Tigers (78-57)

Royals (69-65), Tigers (78-57) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.60%

55.60% Royals Win Probability: 44.40%

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MARQ

COLR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Cade Horton

German Marquez vs. Cade Horton Records: Rockies (38-96), Cubs (76-58)

Rockies (38-96), Cubs (76-58) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.00%

69.00% Rockies Win Probability: 31.00%

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Jack Leiter

Jeffrey Springs vs. Jack Leiter Records: Athletics (63-72), Rangers (68-67)

Athletics (63-72), Rangers (68-67) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 56.83%

56.83% Rangers Win Probability: 43.17%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Zac Gallen

Blake Snell vs. Zac Gallen Records: Dodgers (77-57), Diamondbacks (66-69)

Dodgers (77-57), Diamondbacks (66-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.49%

59.49% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.51%

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dean Kremer

Robbie Ray vs. Dean Kremer Records: Giants (66-68), Orioles (60-74)

Giants (66-68), Orioles (60-74) Giants Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.23%

56.23% Orioles Win Probability: 43.77%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.