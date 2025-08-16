Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 16

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MARQ and SportsNet PT

Fox Sports 1, MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Mike Burrows

Shota Imanaga vs. Mike Burrows Records: Cubs (68-53), Pirates (52-71)

Cubs (68-53), Pirates (52-71) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.30%

64.30% Pirates Win Probability: 35.70%

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RSN

SNET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Patrick Corbin

Eric Lauer vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61)

Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.26%

59.26% Rangers Win Probability: 40.74%

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH

MASN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Taijuan Walker

Cade Cavalli vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Nationals (49-72), Phillies (69-52)

Nationals (49-72), Phillies (69-52) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.77%

55.77% Nationals Win Probability: 44.23%

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and ROOT Sports NW

WPIX and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Bryan Woo

Nolan McLean vs. Bryan Woo Records: Mets (64-57), Mariners (67-55)

Mets (64-57), Mariners (67-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.99%

58.99% Mets Win Probability: 41.01%

Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL

NESN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cal Quantrill

Brayan Bello vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-63)

Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-63) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 61.35%

61.35% Marlins Win Probability: 38.65%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI

FDSOH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Quinn Priester

Zack Littell vs. Quinn Priester Records: Reds (64-58), Brewers (76-44)

Reds (64-58), Brewers (76-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.39%

52.39% Reds Win Probability: 47.61%

Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSSO

CLEG and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Joey Wentz

Slade Cecconi vs. Joey Wentz Records: Guardians (63-57), Braves (53-68)

Guardians (63-57), Braves (53-68) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.94%

51.94% Guardians Win Probability: 48.06%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Sean Burke

Michael Lorenzen vs. Sean Burke Records: Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77)

Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77) Royals Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 58.38%

58.38% White Sox Win Probability: 41.62%

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2

SCHN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Cade Povich

Jason Alexander vs. Cade Povich Records: Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66)

Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66) Astros Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.54%

57.54% Orioles Win Probability: 42.46%

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Max Fried

Sonny Gray vs. Max Fried Records: Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57)

Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.41%

50.41% Yankees Win Probability: 49.59%

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Casey Mize

Zebby Matthews vs. Casey Mize Records: Twins (57-64), Tigers (71-52)

Twins (57-64), Tigers (71-52) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.02%

51.02% Twins Win Probability: 48.98%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Ryne Nelson

Chase Dollander vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Rockies (32-89), Diamondbacks (60-62)

Rockies (32-89), Diamondbacks (60-62) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.98%

64.98% Rockies Win Probability: 35.02%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

NBCS-BA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Adrian Houser

Justin Verlander vs. Adrian Houser Records: Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63)

Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.77%

57.77% Giants Win Probability: 42.23%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA

SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Dylan Cease

Blake Snell vs. Dylan Cease Records: Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52)

Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.80%

50.80% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.20%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Tyler Anderson

Luis Morales vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62)

Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 58.24%

58.24% Angels Win Probability: 41.76%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.