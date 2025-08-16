Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 16
The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Cubs (68-53), Pirates (52-71)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -220
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.30%
- Pirates Win Probability: 35.70%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.26%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Nationals (49-72), Phillies (69-52)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.77%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.23%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Mets (64-57), Mariners (67-55)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.99%
- Mets Win Probability: 41.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-63)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -180
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 61.35%
- Marlins Win Probability: 38.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Reds (64-58), Brewers (76-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.39%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.61%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Joey Wentz
- Records: Guardians (63-57), Braves (53-68)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.94%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.06%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 58.38%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.62%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -136
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.54%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.46%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Max Fried
- Records: Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.41%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Twins (57-64), Tigers (71-52)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.02%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.98%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Rockies (32-89), Diamondbacks (60-62)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.98%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.77%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.23%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.80%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 58.24%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.