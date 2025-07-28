Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 28

The MLB schedule today, which includes the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SNET

MASN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Chris Bassitt

Zach Eflin vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)

Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.89%

58.89% Orioles Win Probability: 41.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and COLR

CLEG and COLR Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Bradley Blalock

Slade Cecconi vs. Bradley Blalock Records: Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78)

Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 62.90%

62.90% Rockies Win Probability: 37.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and ARID

FDSDET and ARID Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Troy Melton vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55)

Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.01%

54.01% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Drew Rasmussen

Cam Schlittler vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53)

Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.23%

52.23% Yankees Win Probability: 47.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet LA

FDSOH and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Chase Burns vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45)

Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Reds Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.11%

54.11% Reds Win Probability: 45.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ

FDSWI and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Matthew Boyd

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43)

Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.60%

50.60% Brewers Win Probability: 49.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH

CHSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Davis Martin vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45)

White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 66.64%

66.64% White Sox Win Probability: 33.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO

FDSKC and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Richard Hill vs. Spencer Strider

Richard Hill vs. Spencer Strider Records: Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60)

Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60) Braves Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Royals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.20%

52.20% Braves Win Probability: 47.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NESN

MNNT and NESN Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Richard Fitts

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Richard Fitts Records: Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50)

Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50) Twins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.14%

57.14% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL

FDSMW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Edward Cabrera

Andre Pallante vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54)

Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 56.56%

56.56% Marlins Win Probability: 43.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2

SCHN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Brad Lord

Framber Valdez vs. Brad Lord Records: Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62)

Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62) Astros Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 69.23%

69.23% Nationals Win Probability: 30.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and RSN

FDSW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Jacob deGrom

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50)

Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Angels Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.21%

61.21% Angels Win Probability: 38.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY

MLB Network, SDPA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Frankie Montás

Dylan Cease vs. Frankie Montás Records: Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44)

Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44) Padres Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mets Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.99%

56.99% Mets Win Probability: 43.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Mitch Keller

Carson Whisenhunt vs. Mitch Keller Records: Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62)

Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.19%

51.19% Pirates Win Probability: 48.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Luis Castillo

JP Sears vs. Luis Castillo Records: Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50)

Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.67%

55.67% Athletics Win Probability: 44.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.