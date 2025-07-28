FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 28

The MLB schedule today, which includes the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.89%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 41.11%

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Bradley Blalock
  • Records: Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 62.90%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.10%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.01%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.99%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 52.23%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 47.77%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 54.11%
  • Reds Win Probability: 45.89%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 50.60%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 49.40%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 66.64%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 33.36%

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Richard Hill vs. Spencer Strider
  • Records: Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 52.20%
  • Braves Win Probability: 47.80%

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Richard Fitts
  • Records: Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 57.14%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 42.86%

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Edward Cabrera
  • Records: Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 56.56%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 43.44%

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Brad Lord
  • Records: Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 69.23%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 30.77%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 61.21%
  • Angels Win Probability: 38.79%

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Frankie Montás
  • Records: Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 56.99%
  • Mets Win Probability: 43.01%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.19%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 48.81%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.67%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 44.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

