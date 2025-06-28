Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 29

Sunday's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs taking on the Houston Astros. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Matthew Liberatore

Logan Allen vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38)

Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.88%

57.88% Guardians Win Probability: 42.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-PH

FDSSO and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suarez

Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34)

Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.74%

52.74% Braves Win Probability: 47.26%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN

MASN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Taj Bradley

Dean Kremer vs. Taj Bradley Records: Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36)

Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Orioles Win Probability: 44.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Eric Lauer

Walker Buehler vs. Eric Lauer Records: Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37)

Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.51%

56.51% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA

YES and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Luis Severino

Marcus Stroman vs. Luis Severino Records: Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51)

Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.01%

60.01% Athletics Win Probability: 39.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and WPIX

SportsNet PT and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Frankie Montás

Mike Burrows vs. Frankie Montás Records: Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35)

Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35) Mets Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.08%

56.08% Pirates Win Probability: 43.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA

FDSOH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Stephen Kolek

Nick Lodolo vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37)

Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37) Reds Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Padres Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.30%

54.30% Padres Win Probability: 45.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR

FDSWI and COLR Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. German Marquez

Chad Patrick vs. German Marquez Records: Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64)

Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 67.77%

67.77% Rockies Win Probability: 32.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jameson Taillon

Framber Valdez vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34)

Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 58.69%

58.69% Cubs Win Probability: 41.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA

CHSN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: vs. Justin Verlander

vs. Justin Verlander Records: White Sox (26-56), Giants (45-37)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.13%

57.13% White Sox Win Probability: 42.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet LA

FDSKC and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs.

Kris Bubic vs. Records: Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31)

Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31) Royals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.69%

54.69% Dodgers Win Probability: 45.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

RSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: vs. Luis Castillo

vs. Luis Castillo Records: Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39)

Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.69%

57.69% Rangers Win Probability: 42.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MASN2

FDSW and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Mitchell Parker

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48)

Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.31%

50.31% Angels Win Probability: 49.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL

ARID and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Cal Quantrill

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45)

Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 66.53%

66.53% Marlins Win Probability: 33.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Chris Paddack

Tarik Skubal vs. Chris Paddack Records: Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43)

Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Twins Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.72%

61.72% Twins Win Probability: 38.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.