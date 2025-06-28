Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 29
Sunday's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs taking on the Houston Astros. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.88%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.12%
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.74%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.26%
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.86%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.14%
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.51%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.49%
Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -198
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.01%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.99%
New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Frankie Montás
- Records: Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.08%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.92%
San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.30%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.70%
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. German Marquez
- Records: Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 67.77%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.23%
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 58.69%
- Cubs Win Probability: 41.31%
San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: White Sox (26-56), Giants (45-37)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.13%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.87%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs.
- Records: Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.69%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 45.31%
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.69%
- Rangers Win Probability: 42.31%
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.31%
- Angels Win Probability: 49.69%
Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -190
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 66.53%
- Marlins Win Probability: 33.47%
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -275
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.72%
- Twins Win Probability: 38.28%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.