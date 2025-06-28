Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28

There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Houston Astros. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA

YES and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. JP Sears

Clarke Schmidt vs. JP Sears Records: Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51)

Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.43%

70.43% Athletics Win Probability: 29.57%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT

MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Bailey Ober

Casey Mize vs. Bailey Ober Records: Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43)

Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Twins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.89%

56.89% Twins Win Probability: 43.11%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, RSN and ROOT Sports NW

Fox Sports 1, RSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Bryan Woo

Kumar Rocker vs. Bryan Woo Records: Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39)

Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.47%

57.47% Rangers Win Probability: 42.53%

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY

SportsNet PT and SNY Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35)

Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35) Mets Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Pirates Win Probability: 45.06%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN

MASN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Zack Littell

Zach Eflin vs. Zack Littell Records: Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36)

Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 53.21%

53.21% Orioles Win Probability: 46.79%

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Chris Bassitt

Lucas Giolito vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37)

Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.23%

59.23% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.77%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet LA

FDSKC and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Shohei Ohtani

Seth Lugo vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31)

Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.08%

52.08% Royals Win Probability: 47.92%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSMW

CLEG and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Miles Mikolas

Slade Cecconi vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38)

Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 56.58%

56.58% Guardians Win Probability: 43.42%

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA

FDSOH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Randy Vasquez

Andrew Abbott vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37)

Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37) Reds Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.05%

58.05% Padres Win Probability: 41.95%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA

CHSN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Robbie Ray

Adrian Houser vs. Robbie Ray Records: White Sox (26-56), Giants (45-37)

White Sox (26-56), Giants (45-37) Giants Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 58.46%

58.46% White Sox Win Probability: 41.54%

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL

ARID and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Sandy Alcantara

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45)

Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 69.33%

69.33% Marlins Win Probability: 30.67%

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR

FDSWI and COLR Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Antonio Senzatela

Quinn Priester vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64)

Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.87%

64.87% Rockies Win Probability: 35.13%

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Jesús Luzardo

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34)

Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34) Braves Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.07%

50.07% Braves Win Probability: 49.93%

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Colin Rea

Lance McCullers vs. Colin Rea Records: Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34)

Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.13%

53.13% Cubs Win Probability: 46.87%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and MASN

MLB Network, FDSW and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Mike Soroka

Kyle Hendricks vs. Mike Soroka Records: Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48)

Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.53%

53.53% Nationals Win Probability: 46.47%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.