Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28
There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Houston Astros. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. JP Sears
- Records: Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -290
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.43%
- Athletics Win Probability: 29.57%
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.89%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.11%
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, RSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.47%
- Rangers Win Probability: 42.53%
New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -142
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.94%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.06%
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 53.21%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.79%
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.23%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.77%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.08%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.92%
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 56.58%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.42%
San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.05%
- Padres Win Probability: 41.95%
San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: White Sox (26-56), Giants (45-37)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -166
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 58.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.54%
Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 69.33%
- Marlins Win Probability: 30.67%
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -295
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.87%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.13%
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -168
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.07%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.93%
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.13%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.87%
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.53%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.47%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.