MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28

There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Houston Astros. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. JP Sears
  • Records: Yankees (47-35), Athletics (34-51)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 70.43%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 29.57%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Tigers (52-32), Twins (40-43)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 56.89%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.11%

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, RSN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Rangers (40-42), Mariners (42-39)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.47%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 42.53%

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Pirates (33-50), Mets (48-35)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 54.94%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 45.06%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Orioles (35-46), Rays (46-36)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 53.21%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 46.79%

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Red Sox (40-43), Blue Jays (44-37)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.23%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.77%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Records: Royals (38-44), Dodgers (52-31)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 52.08%
  • Royals Win Probability: 47.92%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Guardians (40-40), Cardinals (45-38)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 56.58%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 43.42%

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Reds (43-39), Padres (44-37)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 58.05%
  • Padres Win Probability: 41.95%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: White Sox (26-56), Giants (45-37)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -166
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 58.46%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 41.54%

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Diamondbacks (41-40), Marlins (35-45)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 69.33%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 30.67%

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Antonio Senzatela
  • Records: Brewers (46-36), Rockies (18-64)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -295
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 64.87%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.13%

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Braves (37-44), Phillies (48-34)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 50.07%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.93%

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Astros (49-33), Cubs (48-34)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 53.13%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.87%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Mike Soroka
  • Records: Angels (40-41), Nationals (34-48)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 53.53%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.47%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

