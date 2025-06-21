Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 22
Sunday's MLB slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Detroit Tigers playing the Tampa Bay Rays. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Yankees (44-32), Orioles (33-43)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 67.85%
- Orioles Win Probability: 32.15%
Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Rays (43-34), Tigers (48-30)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.51%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.49%
Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Pirates (30-47), Rangers (37-39)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.97%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.03%
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs.
- Records: Blue Jays (41-35), White Sox (24-53)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -215
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 68.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.54%
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Marlins (30-44), Braves (34-40)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -146
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.78%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.22%
Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Twins (37-39), Brewers (42-35)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -156
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 57.31%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.69%
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Cardinals (42-35), Reds (39-38)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.31%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.69%
Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Cubs (46-30), Mariners (38-37)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.72%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.28%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Rockies (17-59), Diamondbacks (38-37)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -200
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.40%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.60%
Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Giants (42-34), Red Sox (40-37)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -164
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.00%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.00%
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Athletics (32-46), Guardians (37-37)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.57%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.43%
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Angels (36-39), Astros (44-32)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 62.69%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.31%
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Dodgers (47-30), Nationals (31-45)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.43%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.57%
Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Padres (40-35), Royals (38-38)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.37%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.63%
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. David Peterson
- Records: Phillies (46-30), Mets (45-31)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.67%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.33%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.