Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 22

Sunday's MLB slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Detroit Tigers playing the Tampa Bay Rays. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Dean Kremer

Will Warren vs. Dean Kremer Records: Yankees (44-32), Orioles (33-43)

Yankees (44-32), Orioles (33-43) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 67.85%

67.85% Orioles Win Probability: 32.15%

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET

FDSSUN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Casey Mize

Zack Littell vs. Casey Mize Records: Rays (43-34), Tigers (48-30)

Rays (43-34), Tigers (48-30) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.51%

51.51% Tigers Win Probability: 48.49%

Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and RSN

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and RSN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Jack Leiter

Bailey Falter vs. Jack Leiter Records: Pirates (30-47), Rangers (37-39)

Pirates (30-47), Rangers (37-39) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.97%

52.97% Rangers Win Probability: 47.03%

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CHSN

SNET and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs.

Chris Bassitt vs. Records: Blue Jays (41-35), White Sox (24-53)

Blue Jays (41-35), White Sox (24-53) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 68.46%

68.46% White Sox Win Probability: 31.54%

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO

FDSFL and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Bryce Elder

Sandy Alcantara vs. Bryce Elder Records: Marlins (30-44), Braves (34-40)

Marlins (30-44), Braves (34-40) Braves Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.78%

55.78% Marlins Win Probability: 44.22%

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSWI

MNNT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Quinn Priester

David Festa vs. Quinn Priester Records: Twins (37-39), Brewers (42-35)

Twins (37-39), Brewers (42-35) Twins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.31%

57.31% Brewers Win Probability: 42.69%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH

FDSMW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Andrew Abbott

Miles Mikolas vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Cardinals (42-35), Reds (39-38)

Cardinals (42-35), Reds (39-38) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.31%

50.31% Reds Win Probability: 49.69%

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ROOT Sports NW

MARQ and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Logan Gilbert

Colin Rea vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Cubs (46-30), Mariners (38-37)

Cubs (46-30), Mariners (38-37) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.72%

53.72% Cubs Win Probability: 46.28%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Antonio Senzatela vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Rockies (17-59), Diamondbacks (38-37)

Rockies (17-59), Diamondbacks (38-37) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.40%

62.40% Rockies Win Probability: 37.60%

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NESN

NBCS-BA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Lucas Giolito

Robbie Ray vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Giants (42-34), Red Sox (40-37)

Giants (42-34), Red Sox (40-37) Giants Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.00%

56.00% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.00%

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG

NBCS-CA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Slade Cecconi

JP Sears vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Athletics (32-46), Guardians (37-37)

Athletics (32-46), Guardians (37-37) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.57%

53.57% Guardians Win Probability: 46.43%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN

FDSW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Ryan Gusto

Kyle Hendricks vs. Ryan Gusto Records: Angels (36-39), Astros (44-32)

Angels (36-39), Astros (44-32) Astros Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 62.69%

62.69% Angels Win Probability: 37.31%

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN

SportsNet LA and MASN Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Soroka

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Soroka Records: Dodgers (47-30), Nationals (31-45)

Dodgers (47-30), Nationals (31-45) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.43%

61.43% Nationals Win Probability: 38.57%

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSKC

SDPA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Seth Lugo

Randy Vasquez vs. Seth Lugo Records: Padres (40-35), Royals (38-38)

Padres (40-35), Royals (38-38) Royals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.37%

53.37% Royals Win Probability: 46.63%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. David Peterson

Jesús Luzardo vs. David Peterson Records: Phillies (46-30), Mets (45-31)

Phillies (46-30), Mets (45-31) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Mets Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.67%

51.67% Mets Win Probability: 48.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.