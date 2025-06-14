Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 15

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the New York Mets. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Wade Miley

Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Wade Miley Records: Tigers (46-26), Reds (36-35)

Tigers (46-26), Reds (36-35) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Reds Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.39%

61.39% Reds Win Probability: 38.61%

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSFL

MASN2 and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Eury Pérez

MacKenzie Gore vs. Eury Pérez Records: Nationals (30-40), Marlins (27-41)

Nationals (30-40), Marlins (27-41) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 65.84%

65.84% Marlins Win Probability: 34.16%

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR

FDSSO and COLR Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Austin Gomber

Grant Holmes vs. Austin Gomber Records: Braves (31-38), Rockies (13-57)

Braves (31-38), Rockies (13-57) Braves Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 77.73%

77.73% Rockies Win Probability: 22.27%

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES

MLB Network, NESN and YES Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried

Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried Records: Red Sox (36-36), Yankees (42-27)

Red Sox (36-36), Yankees (42-27) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.67%

59.67% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.33%

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNET

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. José Berrios

Zack Wheeler vs. José Berrios Records: Phillies (41-29), Blue Jays (38-32)

Phillies (41-29), Blue Jays (38-32) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.36%

60.36% Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.64%

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSW

MASN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Cade Povich vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Orioles (29-40), Angels (33-36)

Orioles (29-40), Angels (33-36) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 58.91%

58.91% Angels Win Probability: 41.09%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSUN

WPIX and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Shane Baz

Griffin Canning vs. Shane Baz Records: Mets (45-26), Rays (38-32)

Mets (45-26), Rays (38-32) Mets Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rays Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.94%

51.94% Rays Win Probability: 48.06%

Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA

FDSKC and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Jeffrey Springs

Noah Cameron vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Royals (34-37), Athletics (28-44)

Royals (34-37), Athletics (28-44) Royals Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Athletics Win Probability: 48.76%

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT

SCHN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Brandon Walter vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Astros (40-30), Twins (36-34)

Astros (40-30), Twins (36-34) Astros Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.16%

56.16% Twins Win Probability: 43.84%

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW

FDSWI and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Miles Mikolas

Quinn Priester vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Brewers (38-34), Cardinals (37-34)

Brewers (38-34), Cardinals (37-34) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.78%

50.78% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.22%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Mitch Keller

Colin Rea vs. Mitch Keller Records: Cubs (43-28), Pirates (29-43)

Cubs (43-28), Pirates (29-43) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.21%

56.21% Pirates Win Probability: 43.79%

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CHSN

RSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Aaron Civale

Kumar Rocker vs. Aaron Civale Records: Rangers (35-36), White Sox (23-48)

Rangers (35-36), White Sox (23-48) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.01%

59.01% White Sox Win Probability: 40.99%

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CLEG

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Luis Ortiz

Emerson Hancock vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Mariners (35-34), Guardians (35-34)

Mariners (35-34), Guardians (35-34) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Guardians Win Probability: 44.56%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Nick Pivetta

Merrill Kelly vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Diamondbacks (36-34), Padres (38-31)

Diamondbacks (36-34), Padres (38-31) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Padres Win Probability: 48.77%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Kyle Harrison

Dustin May vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Dodgers (42-29), Giants (41-30)

Dodgers (42-29), Giants (41-30) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Giants Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.98%

62.98% Giants Win Probability: 37.02%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.