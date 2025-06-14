FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 15

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the New York Mets. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Roku
  • Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Wade Miley
  • Records: Tigers (46-26), Reds (36-35)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 61.39%
  • Reds Win Probability: 38.61%

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Nationals (30-40), Marlins (27-41)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 65.84%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 34.16%

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Austin Gomber
  • Records: Braves (31-38), Rockies (13-57)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -350
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 77.73%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 22.27%

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Red Sox (36-36), Yankees (42-27)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 59.67%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.33%

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Phillies (41-29), Blue Jays (38-32)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.36%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.64%

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: Orioles (29-40), Angels (33-36)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 58.91%
  • Angels Win Probability: 41.09%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Mets (45-26), Rays (38-32)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.94%
  • Rays Win Probability: 48.06%

Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Royals (34-37), Athletics (28-44)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 51.24%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.76%

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
  • Records: Astros (40-30), Twins (36-34)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 56.16%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.84%

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Brewers (38-34), Cardinals (37-34)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.78%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 49.22%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Cubs (43-28), Pirates (29-43)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 56.21%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 43.79%

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Aaron Civale
  • Records: Rangers (35-36), White Sox (23-48)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 59.01%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 40.99%

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Luis Ortiz
  • Records: Mariners (35-34), Guardians (35-34)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.44%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.56%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Nick Pivetta
  • Records: Diamondbacks (36-34), Padres (38-31)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.23%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.77%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Dodgers (42-29), Giants (41-30)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 62.98%
  • Giants Win Probability: 37.02%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

