Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 15
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the New York Mets. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Wade Miley
- Records: Tigers (46-26), Reds (36-35)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.39%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.61%
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Nationals (30-40), Marlins (27-41)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -184
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 65.84%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.16%
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Austin Gomber
- Records: Braves (31-38), Rockies (13-57)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -350
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 77.73%
- Rockies Win Probability: 22.27%
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried
- Records: Red Sox (36-36), Yankees (42-27)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.67%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.33%
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. José Berrios
- Records: Phillies (41-29), Blue Jays (38-32)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.36%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.64%
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Orioles (29-40), Angels (33-36)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 58.91%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.09%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Mets (45-26), Rays (38-32)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.94%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.06%
Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Royals (34-37), Athletics (28-44)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -158
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.24%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.76%
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Astros (40-30), Twins (36-34)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.16%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.84%
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Brewers (38-34), Cardinals (37-34)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.78%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.22%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Cubs (43-28), Pirates (29-43)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.21%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.79%
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Rangers (35-36), White Sox (23-48)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.01%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.99%
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Mariners (35-34), Guardians (35-34)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.44%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.56%
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Diamondbacks (36-34), Padres (38-31)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.23%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.77%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Dodgers (42-29), Giants (41-30)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.98%
- Giants Win Probability: 37.02%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.