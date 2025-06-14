Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 14

The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and FDSFL

MLB Network, MASN2 and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Cade Gibson

Trevor Williams vs. Cade Gibson Records: Nationals (30-39), Marlins (26-41)

Nationals (30-39), Marlins (26-41) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 58.07%

58.07% Marlins Win Probability: 41.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH

FDSDET and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Brady Singer

Jack Flaherty vs. Brady Singer Records: Tigers (46-25), Reds (35-35)

Tigers (46-25), Reds (35-35) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Reds Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.02%

61.02% Reds Win Probability: 38.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Mike Burrows

Matthew Boyd vs. Mike Burrows Records: Cubs (42-28), Pirates (29-42)

Cubs (42-28), Pirates (29-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 66.46%

66.46% Pirates Win Probability: 33.54%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET

NBCS-PH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bowden Francis

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bowden Francis Records: Phillies (40-29), Blue Jays (38-31)

Phillies (40-29), Blue Jays (38-31) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.35%

59.35% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSW

MASN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tyler Anderson

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Orioles (28-40), Angels (33-35)

Orioles (28-40), Angels (33-35) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 56.39%

56.39% Angels Win Probability: 43.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CHSN

RSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Vasil

Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Vasil Records: Rangers (34-36), White Sox (23-47)

Rangers (34-36), White Sox (23-47) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 66.84%

66.84% White Sox Win Probability: 33.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT

SCHN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Joe Ryan

Hunter Brown vs. Joe Ryan Records: Astros (39-30), Twins (36-33)

Astros (39-30), Twins (36-33) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.86%

51.86% Twins Win Probability: 48.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSWI and FDSMW

Fox Sports 1, FDSWI and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Andre Pallante

José Quintana vs. Andre Pallante Records: Brewers (38-33), Cardinals (36-34)

Brewers (38-33), Cardinals (36-34) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.38%

52.38% Brewers Win Probability: 47.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSSUN

SNY and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Drew Rasmussen

Tylor Megill vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Mets (45-25), Rays (37-32)

Mets (45-25), Rays (37-32) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.07%

54.07% Rays Win Probability: 45.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR

FDSSO and COLR Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Chase Dollander

Spencer Strider vs. Chase Dollander Records: Braves (30-38), Rockies (13-56)

Braves (30-38), Rockies (13-56) Braves Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 67.64%

67.64% Rockies Win Probability: 32.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA

FDSKC and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Jacob Lopez

Michael Lorenzen vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Royals (34-36), Athletics (27-44)

Royals (34-36), Athletics (27-44) Royals Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.28%

53.28% Athletics Win Probability: 46.72%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Ryan Bergert

Zac Gallen vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Diamondbacks (35-34), Padres (38-30)

Diamondbacks (35-34), Padres (38-30) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Padres Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.69%

54.69% Padres Win Probability: 45.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Carlos Rodon

Hunter Dobbins vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Red Sox (35-36), Yankees (42-26)

Red Sox (35-36), Yankees (42-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.03%

60.03% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CLEG

ROOT Sports NW and CLEG Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Tanner Bibee

George Kirby vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Mariners (34-34), Guardians (35-33)

Mariners (34-34), Guardians (35-33) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.78%

60.78% Guardians Win Probability: 39.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Landen Roupp

Clayton Kershaw vs. Landen Roupp Records: Dodgers (41-29), Giants (41-29)

Dodgers (41-29), Giants (41-29) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Giants Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Giants Win Probability: 48.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.