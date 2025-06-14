Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 14
The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Cade Gibson
- Records: Nationals (30-39), Marlins (26-41)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 58.07%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.93%
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Tigers (46-25), Reds (35-35)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.02%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.98%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Cubs (42-28), Pirates (29-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 66.46%
- Pirates Win Probability: 33.54%
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bowden Francis
- Records: Phillies (40-29), Blue Jays (38-31)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.35%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.65%
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Orioles (28-40), Angels (33-35)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 56.39%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.61%
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Vasil
- Records: Rangers (34-36), White Sox (23-47)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -330
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 66.84%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.16%
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Astros (39-30), Twins (36-33)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.86%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.14%
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSWI and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Brewers (38-33), Cardinals (36-34)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.38%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.62%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Mets (45-25), Rays (37-32)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.07%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.93%
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Braves (30-38), Rockies (13-56)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -330
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 67.64%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.36%
Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Royals (34-36), Athletics (27-44)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.28%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.72%
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Diamondbacks (35-34), Padres (38-30)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -172
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.69%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.31%
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Red Sox (35-36), Yankees (42-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.03%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.97%
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Mariners (34-34), Guardians (35-33)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.78%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.22%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Dodgers (41-29), Giants (41-29)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.06%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.94%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.