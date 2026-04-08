Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 9
Thursday's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the New York Mets. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Marlins (6-5), Reds (8-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.02%
- Reds Win Probability: 44.98%
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Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Yankees (8-2), Athletics (3-7)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.24%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.76%
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Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Twins (5-6), Tigers (4-7)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.62%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.38%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network and SNY and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Mets (7-5), Diamondbacks (6-6)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.62%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.38%
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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN App
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Royals (5-7), White Sox (4-8)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -180
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 61.38%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.62%
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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs.
- Records: Padres (6-6), Rockies (6-6)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 66.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.03%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.