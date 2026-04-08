Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 9

Thursday's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the New York Mets. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CINR

MIAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Rhett Lowder

Max Meyer vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Marlins (6-5), Reds (8-3)

Marlins (6-5), Reds (8-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Reds Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.02%

55.02% Reds Win Probability: 44.98%

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Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA

YES and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Jeffrey Springs

Ryan Weathers vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Yankees (8-2), Athletics (3-7)

Yankees (8-2), Athletics (3-7) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.24%

62.24% Athletics Win Probability: 37.76%

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Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and DSN

MNNT and DSN Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Jack Flaherty

Mick Abel vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Twins (5-6), Tigers (4-7)

Twins (5-6), Tigers (4-7) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.62%

55.62% Twins Win Probability: 44.38%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network and SNY and ARID

MLB Network and SNY and ARID Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Nolan McLean vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Mets (7-5), Diamondbacks (6-6)

Mets (7-5), Diamondbacks (6-6) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.62%

61.62% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.38%

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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN App

ROYL and CHSN App Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Anthony Kay

Seth Lugo vs. Anthony Kay Records: Royals (5-7), White Sox (4-8)

Royals (5-7), White Sox (4-8) Royals Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 61.38%

61.38% White Sox Win Probability: 38.62%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs.

Randy Vasquez vs. Records: Padres (6-6), Rockies (6-6)

Padres (6-6), Rockies (6-6) Padres Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 66.97%

66.97% Rockies Win Probability: 33.03%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.