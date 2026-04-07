Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 8

Wednesday's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves playing the Los Angeles Angels. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

SportsNet PT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Michael King

Mitch Keller vs. Michael King Records: Pirates (6-4), Padres (5-5)

Pirates (6-4), Padres (5-5) Padres Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.58%

51.58% Pirates Win Probability: 48.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ROYL

CLEG and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cole Ragans

Joey Cantillo vs. Cole Ragans Records: Guardians (7-5), Royals (5-6)

Guardians (7-5), Royals (5-6) Royals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.83%

50.83% Guardians Win Probability: 49.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and BREW

NESN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.

Sonny Gray vs. Records: Red Sox (2-8), Brewers (8-2)

Red Sox (2-8), Brewers (8-2) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.36%

55.36% Brewers Win Probability: 44.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MASN

CHSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Kyle Bradish

Sean Burke vs. Kyle Bradish Records: White Sox (4-6), Orioles (4-6)

White Sox (4-6), Orioles (4-6) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.69%

50.69% White Sox Win Probability: 49.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SEAM

RSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Bryan Woo

MacKenzie Gore vs. Bryan Woo Records: Rangers (5-5), Mariners (4-7)

Rangers (5-5), Mariners (4-7) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.02%

53.02% Rangers Win Probability: 46.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SportsNet LA

SNET and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Shohei Ohtani

Dylan Cease vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Blue Jays (4-6), Dodgers (8-2)

Blue Jays (4-6), Dodgers (8-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.14%

50.14% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SCHN

COLR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Cristian Javier

Michael Lorenzen vs. Cristian Javier Records: Rockies (4-6), Astros (6-5)

Rockies (4-6), Astros (6-5) Astros Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 67.62%

67.62% Rockies Win Probability: 32.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Aaron Nola

Tyler Mahle vs. Aaron Nola Records: Giants (3-8), Phillies (6-4)

Giants (3-8), Phillies (6-4) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Phillies Win Probability: 49.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and CARD

NATS and CARD Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Michael McGreevy

Miles Mikolas vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Nationals (4-6), Cardinals (5-5)

Nationals (4-6), Cardinals (5-5) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.02%

52.02% Nationals Win Probability: 47.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and BravesVsn

FDSW and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Grant Holmes

Reid Detmers vs. Grant Holmes Records: Angels (6-5), Braves (6-5)

Angels (6-5), Braves (6-5) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.53%

51.53% Angels Win Probability: 48.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and ARID

SNY and ARID Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Ryne Nelson

David Peterson vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Mets (6-4), Diamondbacks (5-5)

Mets (6-4), Diamondbacks (5-5) Mets Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 59.89%

59.89% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MARQ

RAYS and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle vs.

Joe Boyle vs. Records: Rays (5-5), Cubs (4-6)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.34%

51.34% Rays Win Probability: 48.66%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CINR

MIAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Brady Singer

Eury Pérez vs. Brady Singer Records: Marlins (6-4), Reds (7-3)

Marlins (6-4), Reds (7-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.30%

54.30% Reds Win Probability: 45.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-CA

Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Luis Severino

Will Warren vs. Luis Severino Records: Yankees (7-2), Athletics (3-6)

Yankees (7-2), Athletics (3-6) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 63.08%

63.08% Athletics Win Probability: 36.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MNNT and DSN

Fox Sports 1 and MNNT and DSN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Framber Valdez

Bailey Ober vs. Framber Valdez Records: Twins (4-6), Tigers (4-6)

Twins (4-6), Tigers (4-6) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Twins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.39%

55.39% Twins Win Probability: 44.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.