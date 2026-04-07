Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 8
Wednesday's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves playing the Los Angeles Angels. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Michael King
- Records: Pirates (6-4), Padres (5-5)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.58%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.42%
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Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Guardians (7-5), Royals (5-6)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.83%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.17%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.
- Records: Red Sox (2-8), Brewers (8-2)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.36%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.64%
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Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: White Sox (4-6), Orioles (4-6)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.69%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.31%
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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Rangers (5-5), Mariners (4-7)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.02%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.98%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Blue Jays (4-6), Dodgers (8-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.14%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.86%
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Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Cristian Javier
- Records: Rockies (4-6), Astros (6-5)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 67.62%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.38%
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Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Giants (3-8), Phillies (6-4)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.63%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.37%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Nationals (4-6), Cardinals (5-5)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.02%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.98%
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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Angels (6-5), Braves (6-5)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.53%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.47%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Mets (6-4), Diamondbacks (5-5)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -146
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 59.89%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.11%
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Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle vs.
- Records: Rays (5-5), Cubs (4-6)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.34%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.66%
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Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Marlins (6-4), Reds (7-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.30%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.70%
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Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Yankees (7-2), Athletics (3-6)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 63.08%
- Athletics Win Probability: 36.92%
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Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MNNT and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Twins (4-6), Tigers (4-6)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.39%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.61%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.