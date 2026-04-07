Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 7
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Atlanta Braves playing the Los Angeles Angels. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Guardians (6-5), Royals (5-5)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.09%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.91%
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Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN+ and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: White Sox (4-6), Orioles (4-6)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 50.91%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.09%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Mets (6-4), Diamondbacks (5-5)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.71%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.29%
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Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Marlins (6-4), Reds (7-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.42%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.58%
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San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Pirates (6-4), Padres (5-5)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.74%
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Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Rays (5-5), Cubs (4-6)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 50.37%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.63%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Nationals (4-6), Cardinals (5-5)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.08%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Red Sox (2-8), Brewers (8-2)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.35%
- Brewers Win Probability: 43.65%
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Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Yankees (7-2), Athletics (3-6)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 67.87%
- Athletics Win Probability: 32.13%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: TBS and SNET and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Blue Jays (4-6), Dodgers (8-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.09%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.91%
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Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Twins (4-6), Tigers (4-6)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.76%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.24%
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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. George Kirby
- Records: Rangers (5-5), Mariners (4-7)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.41%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.59%
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Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Rockies (4-6), Astros (6-5)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 67.65%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.35%
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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Reynaldo López
- Records: Angels (6-5), Braves (6-5)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.44%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.56%
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Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and NBCS-PH+
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Giants (3-8), Phillies (6-4)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 57.03%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.97%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.