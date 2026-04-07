Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 7

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Atlanta Braves playing the Los Angeles Angels. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ROYL

CLEG and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Noah Cameron

Gavin Williams vs. Noah Cameron Records: Guardians (6-5), Royals (5-5)

Guardians (6-5), Royals (5-5) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Royals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.09%

51.09% Royals Win Probability: 48.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN+ and MASN

CHSN+ and MASN Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Trevor Rogers

Shane Smith vs. Trevor Rogers Records: White Sox (4-6), Orioles (4-6)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 50.91%

50.91% Orioles Win Probability: 49.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and ARID

SNY and ARID Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Zac Gallen

Freddy Peralta vs. Zac Gallen Records: Mets (6-4), Diamondbacks (5-5)

Mets (6-4), Diamondbacks (5-5) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.71%

61.71% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CINR

MIAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Andrew Abbott

Sandy Alcantara vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Marlins (6-4), Reds (7-3)

Marlins (6-4), Reds (7-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.42%

50.42% Reds Win Probability: 49.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

SportsNet PT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Nick Pivetta

Paul Skenes vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Pirates (6-4), Padres (5-5)

Pirates (6-4), Padres (5-5) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%

51.26% Padres Win Probability: 48.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MARQ

RAYS and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Javier Assad

Drew Rasmussen vs. Javier Assad Records: Rays (5-5), Cubs (4-6)

Rays (5-5), Cubs (4-6) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.37%

50.37% Rays Win Probability: 49.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and CARD

NATS and CARD Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Liberatore

Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Nationals (4-6), Cardinals (5-5)

Nationals (4-6), Cardinals (5-5) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.92%

51.92% Nationals Win Probability: 48.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and BREW

NESN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Garrett Crochet vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Red Sox (2-8), Brewers (8-2)

Red Sox (2-8), Brewers (8-2) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.35%

56.35% Brewers Win Probability: 43.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA

YES and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Aaron Civale

Cam Schlittler vs. Aaron Civale Records: Yankees (7-2), Athletics (3-6)

Yankees (7-2), Athletics (3-6) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 67.87%

67.87% Athletics Win Probability: 32.13%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: TBS and SNET and SportsNet LA

TBS and SNET and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Blue Jays (4-6), Dodgers (8-2)

Blue Jays (4-6), Dodgers (8-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.09%

52.09% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and DSN

MNNT and DSN Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tarik Skubal

Taj Bradley vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Twins (4-6), Tigers (4-6)

Twins (4-6), Tigers (4-6) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Twins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.76%

57.76% Twins Win Probability: 42.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SEAM

RSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. George Kirby

Nathan Eovaldi vs. George Kirby Records: Rangers (5-5), Mariners (4-7)

Rangers (5-5), Mariners (4-7) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.41%

51.41% Rangers Win Probability: 48.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SCHN

COLR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Mike Burrows

Kyle Freeland vs. Mike Burrows Records: Rockies (4-6), Astros (6-5)

Rockies (4-6), Astros (6-5) Astros Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 67.65%

67.65% Rockies Win Probability: 32.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and BravesVsn

FDSW and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Reynaldo López

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Reynaldo López Records: Angels (6-5), Braves (6-5)

Angels (6-5), Braves (6-5) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Angels Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Angels Win Probability: 47.56%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and NBCS-PH+

NBCS-BA+ and NBCS-PH+ Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Robbie Ray vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Giants (3-8), Phillies (6-4)

Giants (3-8), Phillies (6-4) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Giants Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.03%

57.03% Giants Win Probability: 42.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.