Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 27

The Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CLEG and RAYS

Fox Sports 1 and CLEG and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Steven Matz

Parker Messick vs. Steven Matz Records: Guardians (15-14), Rays (16-11)

Guardians (15-14), Rays (16-11) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.19%

50.19% Rays Win Probability: 49.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD

SportsNet PT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Mason Montgomery vs. Dustin May

Mason Montgomery vs. Dustin May Records: Pirates (16-12), Cardinals (14-13)

Pirates (16-12), Cardinals (14-13) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 62.50%

62.50% Cardinals Win Probability: 37.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NESN

SN1 and NESN Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Ranger Suarez

Dylan Cease vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Blue Jays (12-15), Red Sox (11-17)

Blue Jays (12-15), Red Sox (11-17) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.51%

56.51% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM

MNNT and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Luis Castillo

Connor Prielipp vs. Luis Castillo Records: Twins (12-16), Mariners (14-15)

Twins (12-16), Mariners (14-15) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.82%

60.82% Twins Win Probability: 39.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW

CHSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Anthony Kay vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: White Sox (11-17), Angels (12-17)

White Sox (11-17), Angels (12-17) Angels Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.87%

53.87% Angels Win Probability: 46.13%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and YES

RSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Max Fried

Jack Leiter vs. Max Fried Records: Rangers (14-14), Yankees (18-10)

Rangers (14-14), Yankees (18-10) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.79%

57.79% Rangers Win Probability: 42.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ

SDPA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Matthew Boyd

Randy Vasquez vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Padres (18-9), Cubs (17-11)

Padres (18-9), Cubs (17-11) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.56%

54.56% Padres Win Probability: 45.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM

SportsNet LA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Chris Paddack

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Chris Paddack Records: Dodgers (19-9), Marlins (13-15)

Dodgers (19-9), Marlins (13-15) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 67.12%

67.12% Marlins Win Probability: 32.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.