Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 27
The Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CLEG and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Steven Matz
- Records: Guardians (15-14), Rays (16-11)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.19%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.81%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Mason Montgomery vs. Dustin May
- Records: Pirates (16-12), Cardinals (14-13)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 62.50%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 37.50%
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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Blue Jays (12-15), Red Sox (11-17)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.51%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.49%
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Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Twins (12-16), Mariners (14-15)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.82%
- Twins Win Probability: 39.18%
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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: White Sox (11-17), Angels (12-17)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -118
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.87%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.13%
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New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Max Fried
- Records: Rangers (14-14), Yankees (18-10)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -186
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.79%
- Rangers Win Probability: 42.21%
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Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Padres (18-9), Cubs (17-11)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.56%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.44%
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Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Dodgers (19-9), Marlins (13-15)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 67.12%
- Marlins Win Probability: 32.88%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.