Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-120) Mammoth (+100) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (55.6%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +205.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Mammoth on April 27 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

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