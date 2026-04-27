NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
NHL action on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Mammoth.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
- Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Mammoth (+100)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (55.6%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +205.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Mammoth on April 27 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +100 underdog despite being at home.