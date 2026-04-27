Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-14) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-11)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, CleGuardians.TV, and Rays.TV

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-144) | TB: (+122)

CLE: (-144) | TB: (+122) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-0, 1.76 ERA vs Steven Matz (Rays) - 3-1, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (3-0) to the mound, while Steven Matz (3-1) will take the ball for the Rays. Messick and his team have covered in each of his five starts with a spread this season. Messick's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Matz's starts. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for two Matz starts this season -- they split the games.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.2%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rays, Cleveland is the favorite at -144, and Tampa Bay is +122 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Cleveland is +150 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

Guardians versus Rays, on April 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has been listed as a favorite of -144 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 16-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have gone 6-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer and won them all.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 16-11-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .229 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualifying batters, he is 119th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 21 hits. He is batting .233 this season and has 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

DeLauter enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a triple, two walks and four RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .774. He has a slash line of .278/.363/.411 this season.

Rocchio heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three RBIs.

Angel Martinez is batting .289 with a .330 OBP and 15 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Martinez has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up an on-base percentage of .425 and a slugging percentage of .500. Both lead the Rays. He's batting .337.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Diaz takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero leads his team with 28 hits. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 68th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has four doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .227.

Chandler Simpson has two triples and six walks while hitting .321.

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