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NHL

Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL squads playing on Monday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
  • Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-137)Flyers (+114)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (52.9%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -215.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Penguins versus Flyers on April 27 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Penguins vs Flyers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -137 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +114 underdog on the road.

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