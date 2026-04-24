Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 25

The Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many solid options on Saturday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Garrett Crochet

Trevor Rogers vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Orioles (12-13), Red Sox (9-16)

Orioles (12-13), Red Sox (9-16) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.43%

53.43% Orioles Win Probability: 46.57%

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Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SEAM

CARD and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Bryan Woo

Matthew Liberatore vs. Bryan Woo Records: Cardinals (14-10), Mariners (11-15)

Cardinals (14-10), Mariners (11-15) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.60%

58.60% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.40%

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Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SN1 and CLEG

Fox Sports 1 and SN1 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Joey Cantillo

Kevin Gausman vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Blue Jays (10-14), Guardians (14-12)

Blue Jays (10-14), Guardians (14-12) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.06%

62.06% Guardians Win Probability: 37.94%

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Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MIAM

NBCS-BA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Eury Pérez

Robbie Ray vs. Eury Pérez Records: Giants (11-14), Marlins (12-13)

Giants (11-14), Marlins (12-13) Giants Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.39%

52.39% Marlins Win Probability: 47.61%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NATS

CHSN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Jake Irvin

Noah Schultz vs. Jake Irvin Records: White Sox (10-15), Nationals (11-15)

White Sox (10-15), Nationals (11-15) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 56.03%

56.03% Nationals Win Probability: 43.97%

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Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MNNT

RAYS and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Bailey Ober

Shane McClanahan vs. Bailey Ober Records: Rays (13-11), Twins (12-13)

Rays (13-11), Twins (12-13) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.90%

52.90% Twins Win Probability: 47.10%

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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and COLR

SNY and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. José Quintana

Kodai Senga vs. José Quintana Records: Mets (9-16), Rockies (10-16)

Mets (9-16), Rockies (10-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 68.30%

68.30% Rockies Win Probability: 31.70%

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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. German Marquez

Zac Gallen vs. German Marquez Records: Diamondbacks (14-11), Padres (17-8)

Diamondbacks (14-11), Padres (17-8) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Padres Win Probability: 44.56%

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Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Jeffrey Springs

MacKenzie Gore vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Rangers (13-12), Athletics (13-12)

Rangers (13-12), Athletics (13-12) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.37%

58.37% Athletics Win Probability: 41.63%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT+

BREW and SportsNet PT+ Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Mitch Keller

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Mitch Keller Records: Brewers (13-11), Pirates (14-11)

Brewers (13-11), Pirates (14-11) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.98%

59.98% Pirates Win Probability: 40.02%

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New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and YES

SCHN and YES Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Weathers

Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Astros (10-16), Yankees (16-9)

Astros (10-16), Yankees (16-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Astros Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.89%

50.89% Yankees Win Probability: 49.11%

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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and FDSW

ROYL and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Walbert Urena

Cole Ragans vs. Walbert Urena Records: Royals (8-17), Angels (12-14)

Royals (8-17), Angels (12-14) Royals Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Angels Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 62.33%

62.33% Angels Win Probability: 37.67%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-PH+

BravesVsn and NBCS-PH+ Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Zack Wheeler

Bryce Elder vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Braves (18-8), Phillies (8-17)

Braves (18-8), Phillies (8-17) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.36%

52.36% Braves Win Probability: 47.64%

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Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Colin Rea

Roki Sasaki vs. Colin Rea Records: Dodgers (17-8), Cubs (16-9)

Dodgers (17-8), Cubs (16-9) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.58%

52.58% Dodgers Win Probability: 47.42%

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Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jack Flaherty

Brady Singer vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Reds (16-9), Tigers (14-12)

Reds (16-9), Tigers (14-12) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.53%

52.53% Reds Win Probability: 47.47%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.