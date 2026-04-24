Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 25
The Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many solid options on Saturday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Orioles (12-13), Red Sox (9-16)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.43%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.57%
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Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Cardinals (14-10), Mariners (11-15)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.60%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.40%
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Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SN1 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Blue Jays (10-14), Guardians (14-12)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.06%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.94%
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Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Giants (11-14), Marlins (12-13)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.39%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.61%
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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: White Sox (10-15), Nationals (11-15)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 56.03%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.97%
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Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Rays (13-11), Twins (12-13)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.90%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.10%
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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. José Quintana
- Records: Mets (9-16), Rockies (10-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 68.30%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.70%
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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. German Marquez
- Records: Diamondbacks (14-11), Padres (17-8)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.44%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.56%
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Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Rangers (13-12), Athletics (13-12)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.37%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.63%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT+
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Brewers (13-11), Pirates (14-11)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.98%
- Pirates Win Probability: 40.02%
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New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Astros (10-16), Yankees (16-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.89%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.11%
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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Royals (8-17), Angels (12-14)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -148
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 62.33%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.67%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-PH+
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Braves (18-8), Phillies (8-17)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.36%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.64%
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Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Dodgers (17-8), Cubs (16-9)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.58%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 47.42%
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Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Reds (16-9), Tigers (14-12)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.53%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.47%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.