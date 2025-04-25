Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 25
Friday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Cubs (16-10), Phillies (13-12)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.96%
- Phillies Win Probability: 43.04%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Tigers (15-10), Orioles (9-14)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.79%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.21%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Nationals (11-13), Mets (18-7)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -186
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.14%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Luis Carrasco vs. Jose Orlando Berrios
- Records: Yankees (15-10), Blue Jays (12-13)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.22%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.78%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively vs. Tanner Houck
- Records: Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.06%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.94%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Twins (9-16), Angels (11-12)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -205
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 68.23%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Hayden Wesneski
- Records: Royals (12-14), Astros (13-11)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.95%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.05%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Cardinals (10-15), Brewers (13-13)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.50%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Rockies (4-20), Reds (12-13)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.86%
- Rockies Win Probability: 41.14%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Shane Austin Baz
- Records: Padres (17-8), Rays (10-14)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.28%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.72%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Diamondbacks (14-10), Braves (10-14)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.19%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.81%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Mariners (14-11), Marlins (11-13)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -275
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 73.26%
- Marlins Win Probability: 26.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Athletics (11-13), White Sox (6-19)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -230
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 59.70%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Dodgers (16-9), Pirates (10-15)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.14%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Giants (17-9), Rangers (14-10)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.35%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.