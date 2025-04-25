Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 25

Friday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, MARQ and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Taijuan Walker

Colin Rea vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Cubs (16-10), Phillies (13-12)

Cubs (16-10), Phillies (13-12) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.96%

56.96% Phillies Win Probability: 43.04%

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2

MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Young

Casey Mize vs. Brandon Young Records: Tigers (15-10), Orioles (9-14)

Tigers (15-10), Orioles (9-14) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.79%

55.79% Orioles Win Probability: 44.21%

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SNY

MASN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Kodai Senga

Jake Irvin vs. Kodai Senga Records: Nationals (11-13), Mets (18-7)

Nationals (11-13), Mets (18-7) Mets Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.14%

58.14% Nationals Win Probability: 41.86%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1

MLB Network, YES and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Carlos Luis Carrasco vs. Jose Orlando Berrios

Carlos Luis Carrasco vs. Jose Orlando Berrios Records: Yankees (15-10), Blue Jays (12-13)

Yankees (15-10), Blue Jays (12-13) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.22%

59.22% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.78%

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively vs. Tanner Houck

Ben Lively vs. Tanner Houck Records: Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13)

Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Guardians Win Probability: 48.94%

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW

MNNT and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Kyle Hendricks

Pablo Lopez vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Twins (9-16), Angels (11-12)

Twins (9-16), Angels (11-12) Twins Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Angels Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 68.23%

68.23% Angels Win Probability: 31.77%

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SCHN

FDSKC and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Hayden Wesneski

Seth Lugo vs. Hayden Wesneski Records: Royals (12-14), Astros (13-11)

Royals (12-14), Astros (13-11) Astros Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.95%

51.95% Astros Win Probability: 48.05%

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI

FDSMW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Chad Patrick

Matthew Liberatore vs. Chad Patrick Records: Cardinals (10-15), Brewers (13-13)

Cardinals (10-15), Brewers (13-13) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.50%

52.50% Brewers Win Probability: 47.50%

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH

COLR and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andrew Abbott

Kyle Freeland vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Rockies (4-20), Reds (12-13)

Rockies (4-20), Reds (12-13) Reds Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.86%

58.86% Rockies Win Probability: 41.14%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN

SDPA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Shane Austin Baz

Michael King vs. Shane Austin Baz Records: Padres (17-8), Rays (10-14)

Padres (17-8), Rays (10-14) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.28%

57.28% Rays Win Probability: 42.72%

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and FDSSO

MLB Network, ARID and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Chris Sale

Zac Gallen vs. Chris Sale Records: Diamondbacks (14-10), Braves (10-14)

Diamondbacks (14-10), Braves (10-14) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.19%

52.19% Braves Win Probability: 47.81%

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL

ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Cal Quantrill

Logan Gilbert vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Mariners (14-11), Marlins (11-13)

Mariners (14-11), Marlins (11-13) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 73.26%

73.26% Marlins Win Probability: 26.74%

Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Sean Burke

Luis Severino vs. Sean Burke Records: Athletics (11-13), White Sox (6-19)

Athletics (11-13), White Sox (6-19) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 59.70%

59.70% White Sox Win Probability: 40.30%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Paul Skenes

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Paul Skenes Records: Dodgers (16-9), Pirates (10-15)

Dodgers (16-9), Pirates (10-15) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.14%

60.14% Pirates Win Probability: 39.86%

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Justin Verlander vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Giants (17-9), Rangers (14-10)

Giants (17-9), Rangers (14-10) Giants Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.35%

50.35% Rangers Win Probability: 49.65%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.