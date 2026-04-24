Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 24

The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and DSN

CINR and DSN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Framber Valdez

Andrew Abbott vs. Framber Valdez Records: Reds (16-9), Tigers (14-12)

Reds (16-9), Tigers (14-12) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.02%

56.02% Reds Win Probability: 43.98%

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Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Brayan Bello

Brandon Young vs. Brayan Bello Records: Orioles (12-13), Red Sox (9-16)

Orioles (12-13), Red Sox (9-16) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.34%

51.34% Orioles Win Probability: 48.66%

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Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG

SN1 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Gavin Williams

Max Scherzer vs. Gavin Williams Records: Blue Jays (10-14), Guardians (14-12)

Blue Jays (10-14), Guardians (14-12) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.30%

59.30% Guardians Win Probability: 40.70%

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Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MNNT

RAYS and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Taj Bradley

Drew Rasmussen vs. Taj Bradley Records: Rays (13-11), Twins (12-13)

Rays (13-11), Twins (12-13) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Twins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.21%

58.21% Twins Win Probability: 41.79%

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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and COLR

WPIX and COLR Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Michael Lorenzen

Freddy Peralta vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Mets (9-16), Rockies (10-16)

Mets (9-16), Rockies (10-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 68.35%

68.35% Rockies Win Probability: 31.65%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Andrew Painter

Grant Holmes vs. Andrew Painter Records: Braves (18-8), Phillies (8-17)

Braves (18-8), Phillies (8-17) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Phillies Win Probability: 47.31%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT

BREW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Paul Skenes

Brandon Woodruff vs. Paul Skenes Records: Brewers (13-11), Pirates (14-11)

Brewers (13-11), Pirates (14-11) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.35%

52.35% Pirates Win Probability: 47.65%

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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and FDSW

ROYL and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Noah Cameron vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Royals (8-17), Angels (12-14)

Royals (8-17), Angels (12-14) Royals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.26%

53.26% Angels Win Probability: 46.74%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NATS

CHSN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson vs. Miles Mikolas

Bryan Hudson vs. Miles Mikolas Records: White Sox (10-15), Nationals (11-15)

White Sox (10-15), Nationals (11-15) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 56.16%

56.16% Nationals Win Probability: 43.84%

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Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and NBCS-CA

CW33 and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Severino

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Severino Records: Rangers (13-12), Athletics (13-12)

Rangers (13-12), Athletics (13-12) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.09%

61.09% Athletics Win Probability: 38.91%

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New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and YES

SCHN and YES Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Will Warren

Lance McCullers vs. Will Warren Records: Astros (10-16), Yankees (16-9)

Astros (10-16), Yankees (16-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Astros Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.50%

57.50% Astros Win Probability: 42.50%

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Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SEAM

CARD and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. George Kirby

Andre Pallante vs. George Kirby Records: Cardinals (14-10), Mariners (11-15)

Cardinals (14-10), Mariners (11-15) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.88%

53.88% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.12%

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Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MIAM

NBCS-BA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Sandy Alcantara

Adrian Houser vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Giants (11-14), Marlins (12-13)

Giants (11-14), Marlins (12-13) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Giants Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.83%

54.83% Marlins Win Probability: 45.17%

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Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jameson Taillon

Emmet Sheehan vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Dodgers (17-8), Cubs (16-9)

Dodgers (17-8), Cubs (16-9) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.96%

59.96% Cubs Win Probability: 40.04%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.