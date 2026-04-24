Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 24
The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Reds (16-9), Tigers (14-12)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.02%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.98%
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Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Orioles (12-13), Red Sox (9-16)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.34%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.66%
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Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Blue Jays (10-14), Guardians (14-12)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.30%
- Guardians Win Probability: 40.70%
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Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Rays (13-11), Twins (12-13)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.21%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.79%
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Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Mets (9-16), Rockies (10-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 68.35%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.65%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Braves (18-8), Phillies (8-17)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.69%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.31%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Brewers (13-11), Pirates (14-11)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -138
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.35%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.65%
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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Royals (8-17), Angels (12-14)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.26%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.74%
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Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: White Sox (10-15), Nationals (11-15)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 56.16%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.84%
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Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Rangers (13-12), Athletics (13-12)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 61.09%
- Athletics Win Probability: 38.91%
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New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Will Warren
- Records: Astros (10-16), Yankees (16-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.50%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.50%
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Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. George Kirby
- Records: Cardinals (14-10), Mariners (11-15)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.88%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.12%
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Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Giants (11-14), Marlins (12-13)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.83%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.17%
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Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Dodgers (17-8), Cubs (16-9)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.96%
- Cubs Win Probability: 40.04%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.