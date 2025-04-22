FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 23

Wednesday's MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 50.66%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 49.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.74%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.26%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Kyle Hart
  • Records: Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 60.86%
  • Padres Win Probability: 39.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 50.60%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 49.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Carlos Rodón
  • Records: Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 51.34%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.66%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 50.94%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Newcomb vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.20%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Robert Boyd vs.
  • Records: Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 50.68%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 49.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. German Márquez
  • Records: Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 64.20%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN2 and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Bowden Francis
  • Records: Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.82%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Martín Pérez
  • Records: Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -240
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 72.76%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 27.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 PM ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Andrew Heaney
  • Records: Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 52.65%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 47.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.89%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Giants (15-8), Brewers (12-11)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 55.83%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 44.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.13%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup