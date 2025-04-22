Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 23

Wednesday's MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW

FDSSO and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas

Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14)

Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.66%

50.66% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.34%

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH

FDSFL and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara vs. Brady Singer

Sandy (Montero) Alcantara vs. Brady Singer Records: Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12)

Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.74%

55.74% Marlins Win Probability: 44.26%

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SDPA

MLB Network, FDSDET and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Kyle Hart

Reese Olson vs. Kyle Hart Records: Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7)

Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.86%

60.86% Padres Win Probability: 39.14%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Zack Wheeler

David Peterson vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10)

Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.60%

50.60% Phillies Win Probability: 49.40%

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and YES

CLEG and YES Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Carlos Rodón

Luis Ortiz vs. Carlos Rodón Records: Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9)

Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.34%

51.34% Guardians Win Probability: 48.66%

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and MASN2

MASN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Trevor Williams vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12)

Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.94%

50.94% Orioles Win Probability: 49.06%

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and ROOT Sports NW

NESN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Sean Newcomb vs. Emerson Hancock

Sean Newcomb vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10)

Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.20%

59.20% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.80%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Robert Boyd vs.

Matthew Robert Boyd vs. Records: Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7)

Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.68%

50.68% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.32%

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR

FDSKC and COLR Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. German Márquez

Michael Lorenzen vs. German Márquez Records: Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17)

Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17) Royals Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 64.20%

64.20% Rockies Win Probability: 35.80%

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN2 and SN1

MLB Network, SCHN2 and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Bowden Francis

Ryan Gusto vs. Bowden Francis Records: Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11)

Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11) Astros Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.82%

57.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.18%

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Martín Pérez

David Festa vs. Martín Pérez Records: Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17)

Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17) Twins Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 72.76%

72.76% White Sox Win Probability: 27.24%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT

FDSW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Andrew Heaney

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15)

Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15) Angels Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 52.65%

52.65% Pirates Win Probability: 47.35%

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSSUN

ARID and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Taj Bradley

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Taj Bradley Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13)

Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rays Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.89%

50.89% Rays Win Probability: 49.11%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and FDSWI

NBCS-BA+ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Freddy Peralta

Logan Webb vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Giants (15-8), Brewers (12-11)

Giants (15-8), Brewers (12-11) Giants Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.83%

55.83% Brewers Win Probability: 44.17%

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Kumar Rocker

JP Sears vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9)

Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.13%

51.13% Athletics Win Probability: 48.87%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.