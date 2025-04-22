Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 23
Wednesday's MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.66%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.34%
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.74%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.26%
San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Kyle Hart
- Records: Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.86%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.14%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.60%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.40%
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Carlos Rodón
- Records: Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.34%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.66%
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -132
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.94%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.06%
Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Newcomb vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.20%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.80%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Robert Boyd vs.
- Records: Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 50.68%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.32%
Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. German Márquez
- Records: Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 64.20%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.80%
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN2 and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Bowden Francis
- Records: Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.18%
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -240
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 72.76%
- White Sox Win Probability: 27.24%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -144
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 52.65%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.35%
Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.89%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.11%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Giants (15-8), Brewers (12-11)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -142
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.83%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.17%
Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.13%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.87%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.