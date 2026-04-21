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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 22

Wednesday's MLB slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kyle Leahy
  • Records: Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 57.79%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 42.21%

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Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Brandon Williamson
  • Records: Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 59.39%
  • Reds Win Probability: 40.61%

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Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Peter Lambert
  • Records: Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.70%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.30%

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Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 56.42%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.58%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Eric Lauer
  • Records: Angels (11-13), Blue Jays (9-13)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.76%
  • Angels Win Probability: 46.24%

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Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Aaron Civale
  • Records: Mariners (10-14), Athletics (12-11)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 61.28%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 38.72%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Chad Patrick
  • Records: Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.26%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 49.74%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and NESN and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 50.81%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.19%

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Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Martín Pérez
  • Records: Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 57.36%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 42.64%

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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs.
  • Records: Mets (7-15), Twins (11-11)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 61.74%
  • Twins Win Probability: 38.26%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH+
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs.
  • Records: Cubs (13-9), Phillies (8-14)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 63.79%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 36.21%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT+
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.06%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 48.94%

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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 66.62%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 33.38%

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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.92%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 35.08%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Records: Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.22%
  • Giants Win Probability: 39.78%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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