Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 22

Wednesday's MLB slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CARD

MIAM and CARD Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kyle Leahy

Janson Junk vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9)

Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.79%

57.79% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.21%

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Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CINR

RAYS and CINR Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Brandon Williamson

Nick Martínez vs. Brandon Williamson Records: Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8)

Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.39%

59.39% Reds Win Probability: 40.61%

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Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN

CLEG and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Peter Lambert

Tanner Bibee vs. Peter Lambert Records: Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15)

Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.70%

50.70% Guardians Win Probability: 49.30%

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Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MASN

ROYL and MASN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Chris Bassitt

Michael Wacha vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12)

Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12) Royals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.42%

56.42% Orioles Win Probability: 43.58%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SNET

FDSW and SNET Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Eric Lauer

José Soriano vs. Eric Lauer Records: Angels (11-13), Blue Jays (9-13)

Angels (11-13), Blue Jays (9-13) Angels Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.76%

53.76% Angels Win Probability: 46.24%

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Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-CA

SEAM and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Aaron Civale

Logan Gilbert vs. Aaron Civale Records: Mariners (10-14), Athletics (12-11)

Mariners (10-14), Athletics (12-11) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.28%

61.28% Athletics Win Probability: 38.72%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and BREW

DSN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Chad Patrick

Casey Mize vs. Chad Patrick Records: Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9)

Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.26%

50.26% Tigers Win Probability: 49.74%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NESN and Amazon Prime Video

MLB Network and NESN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Max Fried

Ranger Suarez vs. Max Fried Records: Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9)

Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.81%

50.81% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.19%

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Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn

NATS and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Martín Pérez

Zack Littell vs. Martín Pérez Records: Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7)

Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.36%

57.36% Nationals Win Probability: 42.64%

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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MNNT

SNY and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs.

Clay Holmes vs. Records: Mets (7-15), Twins (11-11)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.74%

61.74% Twins Win Probability: 38.26%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH+

MARQ and NBCS-PH+ Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs.

Matthew Boyd vs. Records: Cubs (13-9), Phillies (8-14)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.79%

63.79% Phillies Win Probability: 36.21%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT+

RSN and SportsNet PT+ Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Jack Leiter vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9)

Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Pirates Win Probability: 48.94%

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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Walker Buehler

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Walker Buehler Records: Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7)

Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7) Padres Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 66.62%

66.62% Rockies Win Probability: 33.38%

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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CHSN

ARID and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Anthony Kay

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Anthony Kay Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14)

Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.92%

64.92% White Sox Win Probability: 35.08%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Shohei Ohtani

Tyler Mahle vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6)

Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Giants Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.22%

60.22% Giants Win Probability: 39.78%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.