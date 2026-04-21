Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 22
Wednesday's MLB slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.79%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.21%
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Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Brandon Williamson
- Records: Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.39%
- Reds Win Probability: 40.61%
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Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.70%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.30%
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Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.42%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.58%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Angels (11-13), Blue Jays (9-13)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.76%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.24%
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Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Mariners (10-14), Athletics (12-11)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -200
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.28%
- Athletics Win Probability: 38.72%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.26%
- Tigers Win Probability: 49.74%
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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NESN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Max Fried
- Records: Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 50.81%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.19%
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Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.36%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.64%
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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs.
- Records: Mets (7-15), Twins (11-11)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.74%
- Twins Win Probability: 38.26%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH+
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs.
- Records: Cubs (13-9), Phillies (8-14)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.79%
- Phillies Win Probability: 36.21%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT+
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.06%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.94%
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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -168
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 66.62%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.38%
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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.92%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.08%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.22%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.78%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.