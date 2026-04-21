Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 21
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Washington Nationals. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Ryan Weiss
- Records: Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 58.10%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.90%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Dustin May
- Records: Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 56.30%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.70%
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Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.23%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.77%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.73%
- Tigers Win Probability: 44.27%
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Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Reynaldo López
- Records: Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.01%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.99%
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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: TBS and NESN+ and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.60%
- Yankees Win Probability: 43.40%
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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Mets (7-15), Twins (11-11)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -184
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.45%
- Twins Win Probability: 39.55%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Cubs (13-9), Phillies (8-14)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.62%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.38%
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Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 59.16%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.84%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.74%
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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 68.19%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.81%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Angels (11-12), Blue Jays (8-13)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -110
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.98%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.02%
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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.06%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.94%
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Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Mariners (10-13), Athletics (11-11)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -172
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.70%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.30%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.98%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.02%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.