Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 21

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Washington Nationals. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN

CLEG and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Ryan Weiss

Parker Messick vs. Ryan Weiss Records: Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15)

Guardians (13-11), Astros (9-15) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 58.10%

58.10% Astros Win Probability: 41.90%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CARD

MIAM and CARD Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Dustin May

Chris Paddack vs. Dustin May Records: Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9)

Marlins (11-12), Cardinals (13-9) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 56.30%

56.30% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.70%

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Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CINR

RAYS and CINR Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Chase Burns

Steven Matz vs. Chase Burns Records: Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8)

Rays (12-10), Reds (15-8) Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.23%

54.23% Reds Win Probability: 45.77%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and BREW

DSN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kyle Harrison

Keider Montero vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9)

Tigers (12-11), Brewers (12-9) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.73%

55.73% Tigers Win Probability: 44.27%

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Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn

NATS and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Reynaldo López

Foster Griffin vs. Reynaldo López Records: Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7)

Nationals (10-13), Braves (16-7) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.01%

57.01% Nationals Win Probability: 42.99%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: TBS and NESN+ and YES

TBS and NESN+ and YES Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Luis Gil

Connelly Early vs. Luis Gil Records: Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9)

Red Sox (9-13), Yankees (13-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.60%

56.60% Yankees Win Probability: 43.40%

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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MNNT

SNY and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Nolan McLean vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Mets (7-15), Twins (11-11)

Mets (7-15), Twins (11-11) Mets Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Twins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.45%

60.45% Twins Win Probability: 39.55%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH

MARQ and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jesús Luzardo

Shota Imanaga vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Cubs (13-9), Phillies (8-14)

Cubs (13-9), Phillies (8-14) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.62%

51.62% Phillies Win Probability: 48.38%

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Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MASN

ROYL and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Shane Baz

Kris Bubic vs. Shane Baz Records: Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12)

Royals (7-16), Orioles (11-12) Royals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 59.16%

59.16% Orioles Win Probability: 40.84%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT

RSN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Kumar Rocker vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9)

Rangers (11-11), Pirates (13-9) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%

51.26% Rangers Win Probability: 48.74%

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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Vasquez

vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7)

Rockies (9-14), Padres (15-7) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 68.19%

68.19% Rockies Win Probability: 31.81%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SN1

FDSW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Patrick Corbin

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Angels (11-12), Blue Jays (8-13)

Angels (11-12), Blue Jays (8-13) Angels Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.98%

58.98% Angels Win Probability: 41.02%

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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CHSN

ARID and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Sean Burke

Merrill Kelly vs. Sean Burke Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14)

Diamondbacks (13-9), White Sox (8-14) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 64.06%

64.06% White Sox Win Probability: 35.94%

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Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-CA

SEAM and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Jacob Lopez

Luis Castillo vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Mariners (10-13), Athletics (11-11)

Mariners (10-13), Athletics (11-11) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.70%

59.70% Athletics Win Probability: 40.30%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Landen Roupp vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6)

Giants (9-13), Dodgers (16-6) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Giants Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.98%

55.98% Giants Win Probability: 44.02%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.