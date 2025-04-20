FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 21

Monday's MLB slate features the San Diego Padres taking on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 11:10 AM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Anthony Buehler vs. Jonathan Cannon
  • Records: Red Sox (12-11), White Sox (5-16)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 59.76%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 40.24%

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Clarke Schmidt
  • Records: Guardians (12-9), Yankees (14-8)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 54.27%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 45.73%

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Marlins (9-12), Reds (11-11)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.05%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.95%

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Tigers (13-9), Padres (15-6)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.46%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.54%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Mets (15-7), Phillies (13-9)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.65%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 46.35%

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Braves (8-13), Cardinals (9-13)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 64.21%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 35.79%

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Astros (10-10), Blue Jays (12-10)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.90%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.10%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Giants (14-7), Brewers (11-10)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 55.55%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.45%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

