Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 21

Monday's MLB slate features the San Diego Padres taking on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Walker Anthony Buehler vs. Jonathan Cannon

Walker Anthony Buehler vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Red Sox (12-11), White Sox (5-16)

Red Sox (12-11), White Sox (5-16) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 59.76%

59.76% White Sox Win Probability: 40.24%

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and YES

CLEG and YES Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Clarke Schmidt

Gavin Williams vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Guardians (12-9), Yankees (14-8)

Guardians (12-9), Yankees (14-8) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.27%

54.27% Guardians Win Probability: 45.73%

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH

FDSFL and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Nick Lodolo

Max Meyer vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Marlins (9-12), Reds (11-11)

Marlins (9-12), Reds (11-11) Reds Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.05%

55.05% Marlins Win Probability: 44.95%

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and SDPA

Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Randy Vasquez

Keider Montero vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Tigers (13-9), Padres (15-6)

Tigers (13-9), Padres (15-6) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.46%

50.46% Padres Win Probability: 49.54%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH

SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Aaron Nola

Tylor Megill vs. Aaron Nola Records: Mets (15-7), Phillies (13-9)

Mets (15-7), Phillies (13-9) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.65%

53.65% Phillies Win Probability: 46.35%

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW

FDSSO and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Erick Fedde

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Erick Fedde Records: Braves (8-13), Cardinals (9-13)

Braves (8-13), Cardinals (9-13) Braves Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 64.21%

64.21% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.79%

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SN1

SCHN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Kevin Gausman

Hunter Brown vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Astros (10-10), Blue Jays (12-10)

Astros (10-10), Blue Jays (12-10) Astros Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.90%

57.90% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.10%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI

NBCS-BA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Quinn Priester

Robbie Ray vs. Quinn Priester Records: Giants (14-7), Brewers (11-10)

Giants (14-7), Brewers (11-10) Giants Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.55%

55.55% Giants Win Probability: 44.45%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.