Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 21
Monday's MLB slate features the San Diego Padres taking on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:10 AM ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Anthony Buehler vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Red Sox (12-11), White Sox (5-16)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 59.76%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.24%
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Guardians (12-9), Yankees (14-8)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.27%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.73%
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Marlins (9-12), Reds (11-11)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.05%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.95%
San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Tigers (13-9), Padres (15-6)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.46%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.54%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Mets (15-7), Phillies (13-9)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.65%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.35%
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Braves (8-13), Cardinals (9-13)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 64.21%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 35.79%
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Astros (10-10), Blue Jays (12-10)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -146
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.90%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.10%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Giants (14-7), Brewers (11-10)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -152
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.55%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.45%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.