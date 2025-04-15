Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 15

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID

FDSFL and ARID Probable Pitchers: Connor Gillispie vs. Merrill Kelly

Connor Gillispie vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)

Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.13%

55.13% Marlins Win Probability: 44.87%

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW

FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Luis Castillo

Nick Lodolo vs. Luis Castillo Records: Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8)

Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Reds Win Probability: 47.70%

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN

SportsNet PT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Jake Irvin

Mitch Keller vs. Jake Irvin Records: Pirates (6-11), Nationals (6-10)

Pirates (6-11), Nationals (6-10) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.34%

55.34% Nationals Win Probability: 44.66%

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA

NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Justin Verlander

Jesús Luzardo vs. Justin Verlander Records: Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4)

Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Giants Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.48%

61.48% Giants Win Probability: 38.52%

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN

FDSSUN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Walker Buehler

Ryan Pepiot vs. Walker Buehler Records: Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10)

Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.55%

55.55% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.45%

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: TBS, MASN2 and CLEG

TBS, MASN2 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen

Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen Records: Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7)

Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 62.04%

62.04% Guardians Win Probability: 37.96%

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSKC

YES and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Michael Wacha

Max Fried vs. Michael Wacha Records: Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9)

Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Royals Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.66%

61.66% Royals Win Probability: 38.34%

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO

SNET and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Kevin Gausman vs. Spencer Schwellenbach Records: Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11)

Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11) Braves Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.62%

52.62% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.38%

Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

FDSWI and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Jack Flaherty

Quinn Priester vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6)

Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.77%

50.77% Tigers Win Probability: 49.23%

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SNY

MNNT and SNY Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Tylor Megill

Bailey Ober vs. Tylor Megill Records: Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5)

Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5) Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Mets Win Probability: 48.77%

Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN+ and NBCS-CA

CHSN+ and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jeffrey Springs

Sean Burke vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10)

White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.40%

51.40% Athletics Win Probability: 48.60%

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMWX and SCHN

FDSMWX and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Hunter Brown

Erick Fedde vs. Hunter Brown Records: Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9)

Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.57%

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSW

RSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Tyler Mahle vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6)

Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.12%

51.12% Angels Win Probability: 48.88%

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ

SDPA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Shota Imanaga

Randy Vasquez vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8)

Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.53%

51.53% Cubs Win Probability: 48.47%

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Ryan Feltner

Landon Knack vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13)

Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 68.02%

68.02% Rockies Win Probability: 31.98%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.