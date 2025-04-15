Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 15
Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Gillispie vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.13%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.87%
Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.30%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.70%
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Pirates (6-11), Nationals (6-10)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.34%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.66%
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.48%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.52%
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.55%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.45%
Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: TBS, MASN2 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 62.04%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.96%
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -245
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.66%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.34%
Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
- Records: Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -110
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.62%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.38%
Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.77%
- Tigers Win Probability: 49.23%
New York Mets at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.23%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.77%
Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN+ and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.40%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.60%
Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMWX and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.43%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.57%
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.12%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.88%
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.53%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.47%
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 68.02%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.98%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.