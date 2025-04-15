FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 15

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Connor Gillispie vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.13%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.87%

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 52.30%
  • Reds Win Probability: 47.70%

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Pirates (6-11), Nationals (6-10)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 55.34%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.66%

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 PM ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Justin Verlander
  • Records: Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 61.48%
  • Giants Win Probability: 38.52%

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.55%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 44.45%

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: TBS, MASN2 and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen
  • Records: Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 62.04%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 37.96%

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -245
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.66%
  • Royals Win Probability: 38.34%

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
  • Records: Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.62%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.38%

Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.77%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 49.23%

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Tylor Megill
  • Records: Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 51.23%
  • Mets Win Probability: 48.77%

Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -162
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 51.40%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.60%

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMWX and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.43%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 49.57%

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.12%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.88%

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 51.53%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 48.47%

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 68.02%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 31.98%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

