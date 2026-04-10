Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 10
The MLB slate on Friday, which includes the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Cubs (6-6), Pirates (7-5)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.81%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.19%
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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Tigers (4-9), Marlins (8-5)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.35%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.65%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (6-6)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.96%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.04%
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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -178
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 72.41%
- Angels Win Probability: 27.59%
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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.55%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.45%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Max Fried
- Records: Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.45%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.55%
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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Mets (7-5), Athletics (5-7)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.68%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.32%
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San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.64%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.36%
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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -132
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.88%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.12%
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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN+
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Royals (5-7), White Sox (4-8)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -180
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 63.58%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.42%
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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 72.68%
- Nationals Win Probability: 27.32%
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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 54.40%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.60%
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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Padres (6-6), Rockies (6-6)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -198
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 61.71%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.29%
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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.78%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.22%
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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.46%
- Rangers Win Probability: 36.54%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.