Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 10

The MLB slate on Friday, which includes the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Shota Imanaga vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Cubs (6-6), Pirates (7-5)

Cubs (6-6), Pirates (7-5) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.81%

54.81% Pirates Win Probability: 45.19%

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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MIAM

DSN and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Chris Paddack

Keider Montero vs. Chris Paddack Records: Tigers (4-9), Marlins (8-5)

Tigers (4-9), Marlins (8-5) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.35%

54.35% Marlins Win Probability: 45.65%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and ARID

NBCS-PH+ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Mike Soroka

Jesús Luzardo vs. Mike Soroka Records: Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (6-6)

Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (6-6) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.96%

60.96% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.04%

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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Chase Burns vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7)

Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7) Reds Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Angels Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 72.41%

72.41% Angels Win Probability: 27.59%

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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MNNT

SNET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Patrick Corbin vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6)

Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.55%

57.55% Twins Win Probability: 42.45%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and YES

RAYS and YES Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Max Fried

Steven Matz vs. Max Fried Records: Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4)

Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Rays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.45%

54.45% Rays Win Probability: 45.55%

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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and NBCS-CA

WPIX and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. J.T. Ginn

Clay Holmes vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Mets (7-5), Athletics (5-7)

Mets (7-5), Athletics (5-7) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.68%

60.68% Athletics Win Probability: 39.32%

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San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Landen Roupp

Shane Baz vs. Landen Roupp Records: Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8)

Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.64%

52.64% Orioles Win Probability: 47.36%

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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and CLEG

BravesVsn and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Slade Cecconi

Bryce Elder vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5)

Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5) Braves Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.88%

58.88% Guardians Win Probability: 41.12%

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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN+

ROYL and CHSN+ Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin

Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin Records: Royals (5-7), White Sox (4-8)

Royals (5-7), White Sox (4-8) Royals Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 63.58%

63.58% White Sox Win Probability: 36.42%

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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NATS

BREW and NATS Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Jake Irvin

Chad Patrick vs. Jake Irvin Records: Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8)

Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 72.68%

72.68% Nationals Win Probability: 27.32%

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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and NESN

CARD and NESN Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Connelly Early

Dustin May vs. Connelly Early Records: Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8)

Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.40%

54.40% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.60%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Walker Buehler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Padres (6-6), Rockies (6-6)

Padres (6-6), Rockies (6-6) Padres Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 61.71%

61.71% Rockies Win Probability: 38.29%

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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN

SEAM and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Tatsuya Imai

Emerson Hancock vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7)

Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.78%

53.78% Astros Win Probability: 46.22%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CW33

SportsNet LA and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Kumar Rocker

Tyler Glasnow vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5)

Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.46%

63.46% Rangers Win Probability: 36.54%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.