Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 1

Wednesday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Angels squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA

BravesVsn and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Luis Severino

Chris Sale vs. Luis Severino Records: Braves (3-1), Athletics (0-4)

Braves (3-1), Athletics (0-4) Braves Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.72%

57.72% Athletics Win Probability: 42.28%

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Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Kumar Rocker

Trevor Rogers vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Orioles (2-2), Rangers (3-1)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 54.99%

54.99% Rangers Win Probability: 45.01%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT

CINR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Paul Skenes

Andrew Abbott vs. Paul Skenes Records: Reds (3-1), Pirates (1-3)

Reds (3-1), Pirates (1-3) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Reds Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.53%

53.53% Pirates Win Probability: 46.47%

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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC 10 and NATS

NBC 10 and NATS Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Cade Cavalli

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Phillies (1-3), Nationals (3-1)

Phillies (1-3), Nationals (3-1) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 73.24%

73.24% Nationals Win Probability: 26.76%

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Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and COLR

SNET and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Kyle Freeland

Kevin Gausman vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Blue Jays (3-1), Rockies (1-3)

Blue Jays (3-1), Rockies (1-3) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 69.06%

69.06% Rockies Win Probability: 30.94%

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Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CHSN

MIAM and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Shane Smith

Sandy Alcantara vs. Shane Smith Records: Marlins (3-1), White Sox (1-3)

Marlins (3-1), White Sox (1-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 59.54%

59.54% White Sox Win Probability: 40.46%

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New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SNY

CARD and SNY Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Freddy Peralta

Matthew Liberatore vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Cardinals (2-2), Mets (3-1)

Cardinals (2-2), Mets (3-1) Mets Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 59.00%

59.00% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.00%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and RAYS

BREW and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Drew Rasmussen

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Brewers (3-1), Rays (2-2)

Brewers (3-1), Rays (2-2) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.98%

51.98% Rays Win Probability: 48.02%

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Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NESN

SCHN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Garrett Crochet

Mike Burrows vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Astros (3-2), Red Sox (1-3)

Astros (3-2), Red Sox (1-3) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Astros Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.32%

51.32% Astros Win Probability: 48.68%

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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSW

MARQ and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Matthew Boyd vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Cubs (2-2), Angels (2-3)

Cubs (2-2), Angels (2-3) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Angels Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.02%

69.02% Angels Win Probability: 30.98%

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Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and DSN

ARID and DSN Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Tarik Skubal

Zac Gallen vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Diamondbacks (1-3), Tigers (2-2)

Diamondbacks (1-3), Tigers (2-2) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.43%

58.43% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.57%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Adrian Houser

Nick Pivetta vs. Adrian Houser Records: Padres (1-3), Giants (1-3)

Padres (1-3), Giants (1-3) Padres Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Giants Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.52%

59.52% Giants Win Probability: 40.48%

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New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and YES

SEAM and YES Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Cam Schlittler

George Kirby vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Mariners (3-2), Yankees (3-1)

Mariners (3-2), Yankees (3-1) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.09%

52.09% Yankees Win Probability: 47.91%

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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT

ROYL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Joe Ryan

Noah Cameron vs. Joe Ryan Records: Royals (2-2), Twins (1-3)

Royals (2-2), Twins (1-3) Twins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.59%

53.59% Royals Win Probability: 46.41%

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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CLEG

SportsNet LA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gavin Williams

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gavin Williams Records: Dodgers (3-1), Guardians (3-2)

Dodgers (3-1), Guardians (3-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.78%

69.78% Guardians Win Probability: 30.22%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.