Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 1
Wednesday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Angels squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Braves (3-1), Athletics (0-4)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -205
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.72%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.28%
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Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Orioles (2-2), Rangers (3-1)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 54.99%
- Rangers Win Probability: 45.01%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Reds (3-1), Pirates (1-3)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -156
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.53%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.47%
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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBC 10 and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Phillies (1-3), Nationals (3-1)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 73.24%
- Nationals Win Probability: 26.76%
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Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Blue Jays (3-1), Rockies (1-3)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -260
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 69.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.94%
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Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Marlins (3-1), White Sox (1-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -156
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 59.54%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.46%
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New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Cardinals (2-2), Mets (3-1)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -156
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 59.00%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.00%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Brewers (3-1), Rays (2-2)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.98%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.02%
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Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Astros (3-2), Red Sox (1-3)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.32%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.68%
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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Cubs (2-2), Angels (2-3)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -166
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.02%
- Angels Win Probability: 30.98%
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Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Diamondbacks (1-3), Tigers (2-2)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.43%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.57%
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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Padres (1-3), Giants (1-3)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -156
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.52%
- Giants Win Probability: 40.48%
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New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and YES
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Mariners (3-2), Yankees (3-1)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.09%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.91%
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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Royals (2-2), Twins (1-3)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.59%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.41%
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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Dodgers (3-1), Guardians (3-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.78%
- Guardians Win Probability: 30.22%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.