Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 31
The MLB schedule today, which includes the New York Yankees taking on the Seattle Mariners, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Orioles (2-2), Rangers (3-1)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.07%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.93%
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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH+ and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. PJ Poulin
- Records: Phillies (1-3), Nationals (3-1)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 67.65%
- Nationals Win Probability: 32.35%
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Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Marlins (3-1), White Sox (1-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 65.48%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.52%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Reds (3-1), Pirates (1-3)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -110
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.38%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.62%
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Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Blue Jays (3-1), Rockies (1-3)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -255
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 71.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.03%
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Athletics at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: José Suarez vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Braves (3-1), Athletics (0-4)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.43%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.57%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Brewers (3-1), Rays (2-2)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.76%
- Rays Win Probability: 39.24%
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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. José Soriano
- Records: Cubs (2-2), Angels (2-3)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.17%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.83%
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New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Cardinals (2-2), Mets (3-1)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -158
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.17%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.83%
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Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Astros (3-2), Red Sox (1-3)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -158
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.31%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.69%
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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Padres (1-2), Giants (0-3)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -144
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.27%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.73%
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Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Diamondbacks (0-3), Tigers (2-1)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.44%
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New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: TBS and SEAM and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Max Fried
- Records: Mariners (2-2), Yankees (3-0)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.25%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.75%
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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Dodgers (3-0), Guardians (2-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 74.22%
- Guardians Win Probability: 25.78%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.