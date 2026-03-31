Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 31

The MLB schedule today, which includes the New York Yankees taking on the Seattle Mariners, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Jacob deGrom

Zach Eflin vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Orioles (2-2), Rangers (3-1)

Orioles (2-2), Rangers (3-1) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.07%

59.07% Orioles Win Probability: 40.93%

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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH+ and NATS

MLB Network and NBCS-PH+ and NATS Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. PJ Poulin

Andrew Painter vs. PJ Poulin Records: Phillies (1-3), Nationals (3-1)

Phillies (1-3), Nationals (3-1) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 67.65%

67.65% Nationals Win Probability: 32.35%

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Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CHSN

MIAM and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Erick Fedde

Janson Junk vs. Erick Fedde Records: Marlins (3-1), White Sox (1-3)

Marlins (3-1), White Sox (1-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 65.48%

65.48% White Sox Win Probability: 34.52%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT

CINR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. Bubba Chandler

Brandon Williamson vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Reds (3-1), Pirates (1-3)

Reds (3-1), Pirates (1-3) Reds Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.38%

52.38% Reds Win Probability: 47.62%

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Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and COLR

SNET and COLR Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Ryan Feltner

Max Scherzer vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Blue Jays (3-1), Rockies (1-3)

Blue Jays (3-1), Rockies (1-3) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 71.97%

71.97% Rockies Win Probability: 28.03%

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Athletics at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA

BravesVsn and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: José Suarez vs. Aaron Civale

José Suarez vs. Aaron Civale Records: Braves (3-1), Athletics (0-4)

Braves (3-1), Athletics (0-4) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Athletics Win Probability: 49.57%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and RAYS

BREW and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Shane McClanahan

Brandon Woodruff vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Brewers (3-1), Rays (2-2)

Brewers (3-1), Rays (2-2) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.76%

60.76% Rays Win Probability: 39.24%

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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSW

MARQ and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. José Soriano

Jameson Taillon vs. José Soriano Records: Cubs (2-2), Angels (2-3)

Cubs (2-2), Angels (2-3) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Angels Win Probability: 37.83%

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New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SNY

CARD and SNY Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Kodai Senga

Andre Pallante vs. Kodai Senga Records: Cardinals (2-2), Mets (3-1)

Cardinals (2-2), Mets (3-1) Mets Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.17%

55.17% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.83%

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Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NESN

SCHN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Brayan Bello

Hunter Brown vs. Brayan Bello Records: Astros (3-2), Red Sox (1-3)

Astros (3-2), Red Sox (1-3) Astros Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.31%

59.31% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.69%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Logan Webb

German Marquez vs. Logan Webb Records: Padres (1-2), Giants (0-3)

Padres (1-2), Giants (0-3) Giants Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Padres Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.27%

53.27% Padres Win Probability: 46.73%

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Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and DSN

ARID and DSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Casey Mize

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Casey Mize Records: Diamondbacks (0-3), Tigers (2-1)

Diamondbacks (0-3), Tigers (2-1) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%

51.56% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.44%

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New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: TBS and SEAM and YES

TBS and SEAM and YES Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Max Fried

Logan Gilbert vs. Max Fried Records: Mariners (2-2), Yankees (3-0)

Mariners (2-2), Yankees (3-0) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.25%

51.25% Yankees Win Probability: 48.75%

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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CLEG

SportsNet LA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Tanner Bibee

Shohei Ohtani vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Dodgers (3-0), Guardians (2-2)

Dodgers (3-0), Guardians (2-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 74.22%

74.22% Guardians Win Probability: 25.78%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.