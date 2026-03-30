Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 30

The New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT

ROYL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Kris Bubic vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Royals (1-2), Twins (1-2)

Royals (1-2), Twins (1-2) Royals Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Twins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.63%

57.63% Twins Win Probability: 42.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jack Leiter

Chris Bassitt vs. Jack Leiter Records: Orioles (2-1), Rangers (2-1)

Orioles (2-1), Rangers (2-1) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.58%

50.58% Rangers Win Probability: 49.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NATS

NBCS-PH+ and NATS Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Foster Griffin

Taijuan Walker vs. Foster Griffin Records: Phillies (1-2), Nationals (2-1)

Phillies (1-2), Nationals (2-1) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 66.79%

66.79% Nationals Win Probability: 33.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CINR and SportsNet PT+

Fox Sports 1 and CINR and SportsNet PT+ Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Chase Burns vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Reds (2-1), Pirates (1-2)

Reds (2-1), Pirates (1-2) Reds Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.61%

57.61% Pirates Win Probability: 42.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CHSN

MIAM and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Davis Martin

Chris Paddack vs. Davis Martin Records: Marlins (3-0), White Sox (0-3)

Marlins (3-0), White Sox (0-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 60.94%

60.94% White Sox Win Probability: 39.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and COLR

SNET and COLR Probable Pitchers: Cody Ponce vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Cody Ponce vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Blue Jays (3-0), Rockies (0-3)

Blue Jays (3-0), Rockies (0-3) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 68.16%

68.16% Rockies Win Probability: 31.84%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA

BravesVsn and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Aaron Civale

Bryce Elder vs. Aaron Civale Records: Braves (2-1), Athletics (0-3)

Braves (2-1), Athletics (0-3) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Athletics Win Probability: 44.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSW

MARQ and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ryan Johnson

Edward Cabrera vs. Ryan Johnson Records: Cubs (1-2), Angels (2-2)

Cubs (1-2), Angels (2-2) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.98%

63.98% Angels Win Probability: 36.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and RAYS

BREW and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Martínez

Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Martínez Records: Brewers (3-0), Rays (1-2)

Brewers (3-0), Rays (1-2) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Rays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.13%

55.13% Rays Win Probability: 44.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SNY

CARD and SNY Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Clay Holmes

Kyle Leahy vs. Clay Holmes Records: Cardinals (2-1), Mets (2-1)

Cardinals (2-1), Mets (2-1) Mets Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.21%

50.21% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NESN

SCHN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Ranger Suarez

Lance McCullers vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Astros (2-2), Red Sox (1-2)

Astros (2-2), Red Sox (1-2) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.80%

54.80% Astros Win Probability: 45.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and YES

SEAM and YES Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Ryan Weathers

Luis Castillo vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Mariners (2-2), Yankees (3-0)

Mariners (2-2), Yankees (3-0) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.61%

56.61% Yankees Win Probability: 43.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SDPA and NBCS-BA

Fox Sports 1 and SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Landen Roupp

Walker Buehler vs. Landen Roupp Records: Padres (1-2), Giants (0-3)

Padres (1-2), Giants (0-3) Padres Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.08%

51.08% Giants Win Probability: 48.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and DSN

ARID and DSN Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Justin Verlander

Mike Soroka vs. Justin Verlander Records: Diamondbacks (0-3), Tigers (2-1)

Diamondbacks (0-3), Tigers (2-1) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.54%

55.54% Tigers Win Probability: 44.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CLEG

SportsNet LA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Parker Messick

Roki Sasaki vs. Parker Messick Records: Dodgers (3-0), Guardians (2-2)

Dodgers (3-0), Guardians (2-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.07%

56.07% Guardians Win Probability: 43.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.