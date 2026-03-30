Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 30
The New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Royals (1-2), Twins (1-2)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.63%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.37%
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Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Orioles (2-1), Rangers (2-1)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.58%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.42%
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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Phillies (1-2), Nationals (2-1)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 66.79%
- Nationals Win Probability: 33.21%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CINR and SportsNet PT+
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Reds (2-1), Pirates (1-2)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.61%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.39%
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Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Marlins (3-0), White Sox (0-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 60.94%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.06%
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Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Cody Ponce vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Blue Jays (3-0), Rockies (0-3)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -260
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 68.16%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.84%
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Athletics at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Braves (2-1), Athletics (0-3)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.58%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.42%
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Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ryan Johnson
- Records: Cubs (1-2), Angels (2-2)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -196
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.98%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.02%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Brewers (3-0), Rays (1-2)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.13%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.87%
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New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Cardinals (2-1), Mets (2-1)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.21%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.79%
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Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Astros (2-2), Red Sox (1-2)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 54.80%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.20%
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New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Mariners (2-2), Yankees (3-0)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.61%
- Yankees Win Probability: 43.39%
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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Padres (1-2), Giants (0-3)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.08%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.92%
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Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Diamondbacks (0-3), Tigers (2-1)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.54%
- Tigers Win Probability: 44.46%
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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Dodgers (3-0), Guardians (2-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.07%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.93%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.