Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 29

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of competitive matchups, the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and ROYL

BravesVsn and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Seth Lugo

Grant Holmes vs. Seth Lugo Records: Braves (1-0), Royals (0-1)

Braves (1-0), Royals (0-1) Braves Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Royals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.96%

54.96% Royals Win Probability: 45.04%

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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and RSN

NBCS-PH and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. MacKenzie Gore

Jesús Luzardo vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Phillies (1-1), Rangers (1-1)

Phillies (1-1), Rangers (1-1) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.90%

60.90% Rangers Win Probability: 39.10%

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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MNNT

MASN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Bailey Ober

Shane Baz vs. Bailey Ober Records: Orioles (1-1), Twins (1-1)

Orioles (1-1), Twins (1-1) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Twins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.13%

53.13% Twins Win Probability: 46.87%

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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA

SNET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Luis Morales

Eric Lauer vs. Luis Morales Records: Blue Jays (2-0), Athletics (0-2)

Blue Jays (2-0), Athletics (0-2) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.61%

58.61% Athletics Win Probability: 41.39%

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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NESN

CINR and NESN Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Connelly Early

Rhett Lowder vs. Connelly Early Records: Reds (1-1), Red Sox (1-1)

Reds (1-1), Red Sox (1-1) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.63%

56.63% Reds Win Probability: 43.37%

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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and COLR

MIAM and COLR Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. José Quintana

Max Meyer vs. José Quintana Records: Marlins (2-0), Rockies (0-2)

Marlins (2-0), Rockies (0-2) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 67.60%

67.60% Rockies Win Probability: 32.40%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT

SNY and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Nolan McLean vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Mets (2-0), Pirates (0-2)

Mets (2-0), Pirates (0-2) Mets Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.54%

60.54% Pirates Win Probability: 39.46%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW

SCHN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Tatsuya Imai vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Astros (0-2), Angels (2-0)

Astros (0-2), Angels (2-0) Astros Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.06%

65.06% Angels Win Probability: 34.94%

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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CHSN

BREW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Anthony Kay

Brandon Sproat vs. Anthony Kay Records: Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1)

Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 67.35%

67.35% White Sox Win Probability: 32.65%

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Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and RAYS

CARD and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Steven Matz

Dustin May vs. Steven Matz Records: Cardinals (2-0), Rays (0-2)

Cardinals (2-0), Rays (0-2) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.03%

55.03% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.97%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NATS

MARQ and NATS Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jake Irvin

Shota Imanaga vs. Jake Irvin Records: Cubs (1-1), Nationals (1-1)

Cubs (1-1), Nationals (1-1) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 72.07%

72.07% Nationals Win Probability: 27.93%

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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Slade Cecconi

Emerson Hancock vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Mariners (1-1), Guardians (1-1)

Mariners (1-1), Guardians (1-1) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.08%

61.08% Guardians Win Probability: 38.92%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.