Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 29
In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of competitive matchups, the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Braves (1-0), Royals (0-1)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.96%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.04%
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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Phillies (1-1), Rangers (1-1)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.90%
- Rangers Win Probability: 39.10%
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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Orioles (1-1), Twins (1-1)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -148
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.13%
- Twins Win Probability: 46.87%
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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Luis Morales
- Records: Blue Jays (2-0), Athletics (0-2)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.61%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.39%
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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Reds (1-1), Red Sox (1-1)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.63%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.37%
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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. José Quintana
- Records: Marlins (2-0), Rockies (0-2)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 67.60%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.40%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Mets (2-0), Pirates (0-2)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -172
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.54%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.46%
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Astros (0-2), Angels (2-0)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -184
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.06%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.94%
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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 67.35%
- White Sox Win Probability: 32.65%
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Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Steven Matz
- Records: Cardinals (2-0), Rays (0-2)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.03%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.97%
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Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Cubs (1-1), Nationals (1-1)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -245
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 72.07%
- Nationals Win Probability: 27.93%
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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Mariners (1-1), Guardians (1-1)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.08%
- Guardians Win Probability: 38.92%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.