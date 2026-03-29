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MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 29

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of competitive matchups, the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Braves (1-0), Royals (0-1)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.96%
  • Royals Win Probability: 45.04%

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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Phillies (1-1), Rangers (1-1)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.90%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 39.10%

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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Orioles (1-1), Twins (1-1)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 53.13%
  • Twins Win Probability: 46.87%

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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:37 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Luis Morales
  • Records: Blue Jays (2-0), Athletics (0-2)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 58.61%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 41.39%

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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Connelly Early
  • Records: Reds (1-1), Red Sox (1-1)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 56.63%
  • Reds Win Probability: 43.37%

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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. José Quintana
  • Records: Marlins (2-0), Rockies (0-2)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 67.60%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 32.40%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
  • Records: Mets (2-0), Pirates (0-2)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 60.54%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 39.46%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Astros (0-2), Angels (2-0)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 65.06%
  • Angels Win Probability: 34.94%

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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 67.35%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 32.65%

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Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Steven Matz
  • Records: Cardinals (2-0), Rays (0-2)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.03%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.97%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Cubs (1-1), Nationals (1-1)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -245
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 72.07%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 27.93%

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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Mariners (1-1), Guardians (1-1)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 61.08%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 38.92%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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