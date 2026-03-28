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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 28

Saturday's MLB slate includes the New York Yankees squaring off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Joe Boyle
  • Records: Cardinals (1-0), Rays (0-1)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 50.74%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 49.26%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Cubs (0-1), Nationals (1-0)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 72.36%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 27.64%

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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Blue Jays (0-0), Athletics (0-0)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.03%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 38.97%

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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Phillies (1-0), Rangers (0-1)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 54.17%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 45.83%

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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MASN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Orioles (1-0), Twins (0-1)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 50.16%
  • Twins Win Probability: 49.84%

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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Marlins (0-0), Rockies (0-0)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 66.44%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 33.56%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and Sportsnet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Mets (1-0), Pirates (0-1)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 64.07%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 35.93%

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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Reds (0-1), Red Sox (1-0)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 51.96%
  • Reds Win Probability: 48.04%

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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Sean Burke
  • Records: Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 70.23%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 29.77%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Astros (0-1), Angels (1-0)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 62.09%
  • Angels Win Probability: 37.91%

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New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Giants (0-2), Yankees (2-0)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 50.99%
  • Giants Win Probability: 49.01%

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Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Braves (0-0), Royals (0-0)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 52.81%
  • Braves Win Probability: 47.19%

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Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Padres (0-1), Tigers (1-0)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.29%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.71%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Dodgers (1-0), Diamondbacks (0-1)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 61.49%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.51%

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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Mariners (0-1), Guardians (1-0)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 66.78%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 33.22%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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