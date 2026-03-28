Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 28

Saturday's MLB slate includes the New York Yankees squaring off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and RAYS

CARD and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Joe Boyle

Michael McGreevy vs. Joe Boyle Records: Cardinals (1-0), Rays (0-1)

Cardinals (1-0), Rays (0-1) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.74%

50.74% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.26%

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Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NATS

MARQ and NATS Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Miles Mikolas

Cade Horton vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Cubs (0-1), Nationals (1-0)

Cubs (0-1), Nationals (1-0) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 72.36%

72.36% Nationals Win Probability: 27.64%

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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA

SNET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Jeffrey Springs

Dylan Cease vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Blue Jays (0-0), Athletics (0-0)

Blue Jays (0-0), Athletics (0-0) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.03%

61.03% Athletics Win Probability: 38.97%

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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and RSN

NBCS-PH+ and RSN Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Phillies (1-0), Rangers (0-1)

Phillies (1-0), Rangers (0-1) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.17%

54.17% Rangers Win Probability: 45.83%

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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MASN and MNNT

Fox Sports 1 and MASN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Taj Bradley

Kyle Bradish vs. Taj Bradley Records: Orioles (1-0), Twins (0-1)

Orioles (1-0), Twins (0-1) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Twins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.16%

50.16% Twins Win Probability: 49.84%

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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and COLR

MIAM and COLR Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Michael Lorenzen

Eury Pérez vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Marlins (0-0), Rockies (0-0)

Marlins (0-0), Rockies (0-0) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 66.44%

66.44% Rockies Win Probability: 33.56%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and Sportsnet PT

SNY and Sportsnet PT Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Mitch Keller

David Peterson vs. Mitch Keller Records: Mets (1-0), Pirates (0-1)

Mets (1-0), Pirates (0-1) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 64.07%

64.07% Pirates Win Probability: 35.93%

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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NESN

CINR and NESN Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Sonny Gray

Brady Singer vs. Sonny Gray Records: Reds (0-1), Red Sox (1-0)

Reds (0-1), Red Sox (1-0) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.96%

51.96% Reds Win Probability: 48.04%

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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CHSN

BREW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Sean Burke

Chad Patrick vs. Sean Burke Records: Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1)

Brewers (1-0), White Sox (0-1) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 70.23%

70.23% White Sox Win Probability: 29.77%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW

SCHN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Reid Detmers

Cristian Javier vs. Reid Detmers Records: Astros (0-1), Angels (1-0)

Astros (0-1), Angels (1-0) Astros Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 62.09%

62.09% Angels Win Probability: 37.91%

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New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Will Warren

Tyler Mahle vs. Will Warren Records: Giants (0-2), Yankees (2-0)

Giants (0-2), Yankees (2-0) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Giants Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.99%

50.99% Giants Win Probability: 49.01%

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Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Michael Wacha

Reynaldo López vs. Michael Wacha Records: Braves (0-0), Royals (0-0)

Braves (0-0), Royals (0-0) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.81%

52.81% Braves Win Probability: 47.19%

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Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and DSN

SDPA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Jack Flaherty

Randy Vasquez vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Padres (0-1), Tigers (1-0)

Padres (0-1), Tigers (1-0) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.29%

50.29% Padres Win Probability: 49.71%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Tyler Glasnow vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Dodgers (1-0), Diamondbacks (0-1)

Dodgers (1-0), Diamondbacks (0-1) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.49%

61.49% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.51%

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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CLEG

SEAM and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Joey Cantillo

Bryan Woo vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Mariners (0-1), Guardians (1-0)

Mariners (0-1), Guardians (1-0) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 66.78%

66.78% Guardians Win Probability: 33.22%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.