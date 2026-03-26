Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 26

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Texas Rangers playing the Philadelphia Phillies. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes

Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes Records: Mets (0-0), Pirates (0-0)

Mets (0-0), Pirates (0-0) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.73%

54.73% Pirates Win Probability: 45.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CHSN

BREW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Shane Smith

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Shane Smith Records: Brewers (0-0), White Sox (0-0)

Brewers (0-0), White Sox (0-0) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 68.90%

68.90% White Sox Win Probability: 31.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NATS

MARQ and NATS Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Cade Cavalli

Matthew Boyd vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Cubs (0-0), Nationals (0-0)

Cubs (0-0), Nationals (0-0) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 70.96%

70.96% Nationals Win Probability: 29.04%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MNNT

MASN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Joe Ryan

Trevor Rogers vs. Joe Ryan Records: Orioles (0-0), Twins (0-0)

Orioles (0-0), Twins (0-0) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Twins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.64%

52.64% Orioles Win Probability: 47.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and DSN

SDPA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Tarik Skubal

Nick Pivetta vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Padres (0-0), Tigers (0-0)

Padres (0-0), Tigers (0-0) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Padres Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.30%

53.30% Padres Win Probability: 46.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW

SCHN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano

Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano Records: Astros (0-0), Angels (0-0)

Astros (0-0), Angels (0-0) Astros Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 71.27%

71.27% Angels Win Probability: 28.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NESN

CINR and NESN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Garrett Crochet

Andrew Abbott vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Reds (0-0), Red Sox (0-0)

Reds (0-0), Red Sox (0-0) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Reds Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% Reds Win Probability: 46.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and RAYS

CARD and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Drew Rasmussen

Matthew Liberatore vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Cardinals (0-0), Rays (0-0)

Cardinals (0-0), Rays (0-0) Rays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.64%

52.64% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and RSN

NBCS-PH and RSN Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Phillies (0-0), Rangers (0-0)

Phillies (0-0), Rangers (0-0) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.08%

61.08% Rangers Win Probability: 38.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zac Gallen

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zac Gallen Records: Dodgers (0-0), Diamondbacks (0-0)

Dodgers (0-0), Diamondbacks (0-0) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.22%

64.22% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CLEG

SEAM and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Tanner Bibee

Logan Gilbert vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Mariners (0-0), Guardians (0-0)

Mariners (0-0), Guardians (0-0) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 69.14%

69.14% Guardians Win Probability: 30.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.