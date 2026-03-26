Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 26
Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Texas Rangers playing the Philadelphia Phillies. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Mets (0-0), Pirates (0-0)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.73%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.27%
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Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Brewers (0-0), White Sox (0-0)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 68.90%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.10%
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Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Cubs (0-0), Nationals (0-0)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -220
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 70.96%
- Nationals Win Probability: 29.04%
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Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Orioles (0-0), Twins (0-0)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.64%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.36%
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Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Padres (0-0), Tigers (0-0)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.30%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.70%
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano
- Records: Astros (0-0), Angels (0-0)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -184
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 71.27%
- Angels Win Probability: 28.73%
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Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Reds (0-0), Red Sox (0-0)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.29%
- Reds Win Probability: 46.71%
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Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Cardinals (0-0), Rays (0-0)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.64%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.36%
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Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Phillies (0-0), Rangers (0-0)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.08%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.92%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Dodgers (0-0), Diamondbacks (0-0)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.22%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.78%
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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Mariners (0-0), Guardians (0-0)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 69.14%
- Guardians Win Probability: 30.86%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.