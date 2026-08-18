MLB Best Bets Today: 3 MLB Predictions and Picks for Tuesday, August 18, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Andrew Abbott Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-113)

Red Sox -1.5 (+124)

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+390)

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks Today: Best Bets and Predictions

Cardinals vs. Reds, 6:41 p.m. ET

Andrew Abbott - Strikeouts Andrew Abbott Under Aug 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Andrew Abbott to go under 4.5 strikeouts is my favorite K prop for today.

The St. Louis Cardinals are a tough matchup for strikeouts. On the season, St. Louis owns the fourth-lowest K rate (20.4%), and their strikeout rate is right in line with that over the last 30 days (20.5%).

Abbott isn’t missing a lot of bats this season (17.6% strikeout rate), and he just hasn’t been good in general as he’s struggled to a 5.06 SIERA and 4.75 expected ERA. He’s gone over 4.5 punchouts only once over his last six starts, and one of those outings was a four-K game against the Red Birds.

Diamondbacks at Red Sox, 7:11 p.m. ET

Run Line Boston Red Sox Aug 18 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think the Boston Red Sox have a significant edge at starting pitcher, and that pushes me to back them on the run line.

Merrill Kelly is going for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Normally a solid hurler throughout his career, Kelly is having a trying campaign, with the veteran RHP producing a 5.19 SIERA and 15.1% strikeout rate. Across his last three starts, he’s had outings of five and six earned runs allowed, and he’s surrendered a 42.4% hard-hit rate in the second half.

Boston counters with Ranger Suarez. The left-hander owns a 3.65 SIERA and 24.7% K rate. He’s permitted three or fewer earned runs in 10 consecutive starts, putting up a stellar 2.25 FIP in that span.

In addition to that, Boston has the advantage at the plate, too, as they’re first in wOBA over the last 14 days (.356).

In my eyes, everything is coming up Red Sox in this clash.

Braves at Twins, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ronald Acuna Jr. +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

After posting promising numbers the past two seasons, Zebby Matthews has taken a step back in 2026, having a hard time missing bats (9.3% swinging-strike rate) and giving up a lot of tanks (1.78 HRs per nine).

Enter Ronald Acuna Jr.

Matthews has permitted 1.85 homers per nine to right-handed hitters, and he’s surrendered at least one jack in eight of his past nine appearances.

Acuna’s season is similar to Tatis’. While he’s hit just 13 home runs, Acuna’s .370 expected wOBA looks great, and he’s cooking in the second half, going deep six times through 85 plate appearances.

There’s a slight breeze blowing out today in Minny, and I like Acuna in this matchup.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.