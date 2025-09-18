FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Missouri vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Missouri: (-365) | South Carolina: (+285)
  • Spread: Missouri: -9.5 (-122) | South Carolina: +9.5 (100)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Missouri vs South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Missouri has covered the spread in every game this season.
  • Missouri is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • All three of Missouri's games have gone over the point total this season.
  • South Carolina has but one win versus the spread this year.
  • South Carolina and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (50.8%)

Missouri vs South Carolina Point Spread

South Carolina is an underdog by 9.5 points versus Missouri. South Carolina is +100 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -122.

Missouri vs South Carolina Over/Under

Missouri versus South Carolina, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Missouri vs South Carolina Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Missouri vs. South Carolina reveal Missouri as the favorite (-365) and South Carolina as the underdog (+285).

Missouri vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Missouri51.7615.74250.23
South Carolina23.09217.34850.83

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Missouri vs. South Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.

