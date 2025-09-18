Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Missouri vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-365) | South Carolina: (+285)

Missouri: (-365) | South Carolina: (+285) Spread: Missouri: -9.5 (-122) | South Carolina: +9.5 (100)

Missouri: -9.5 (-122) | South Carolina: +9.5 (100) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Missouri vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Missouri has covered the spread in every game this season.

Missouri is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

All three of Missouri's games have gone over the point total this season.

South Carolina has but one win versus the spread this year.

South Carolina and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (50.8%)

Missouri vs South Carolina Point Spread

South Carolina is an underdog by 9.5 points versus Missouri. South Carolina is +100 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -122.

Missouri vs South Carolina Over/Under

Missouri versus South Carolina, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Missouri vs South Carolina Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Missouri vs. South Carolina reveal Missouri as the favorite (-365) and South Carolina as the underdog (+285).

Missouri vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 51.7 6 15.7 42 50.2 3 South Carolina 23.0 92 17.3 48 50.8 3

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

