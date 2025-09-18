Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Missouri vs South Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-365) | South Carolina: (+285)
- Spread: Missouri: -9.5 (-122) | South Carolina: +9.5 (100)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Missouri vs South Carolina Betting Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread in every game this season.
- Missouri is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- All three of Missouri's games have gone over the point total this season.
- South Carolina has but one win versus the spread this year.
- South Carolina and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.
Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (50.8%)
Missouri vs South Carolina Point Spread
South Carolina is an underdog by 9.5 points versus Missouri. South Carolina is +100 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -122.
Missouri vs South Carolina Over/Under
Missouri versus South Carolina, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Missouri vs South Carolina Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Missouri vs. South Carolina reveal Missouri as the favorite (-365) and South Carolina as the underdog (+285).
Missouri vs. South Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|51.7
|6
|15.7
|42
|50.2
|3
|South Carolina
|23.0
|92
|17.3
|48
|50.8
|3
Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
