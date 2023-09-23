Missouri vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Missouri Tigers face the Memphis Tigers.

Missouri vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-255) | Memphis: (+205)

Missouri: (-255) | Memphis: (+205) Spread: Missouri: -6.5 (-110) | Memphis: +6.5 (-110)

Missouri: -6.5 (-110) | Memphis: +6.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Missouri vs Memphis Betting Trends

Missouri has posted one win against the spread this year.

Missouri is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Missouri's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Memphis has posted one win against the spread this season.

Memphis has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

Missouri vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.9%)

Missouri vs Memphis Point Spread

Memphis is an underdog by 6.5 points against Missouri. Memphis is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -110.

Missouri vs Memphis Over/Under

Missouri versus Memphis, on September 23, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Missouri vs Memphis Moneyline

Missouri is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Memphis is a +205 underdog.

Missouri vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Missouri 29.3 77 18.7 44 47.5 1 3 Memphis 40.3 28 13.7 20 52.5 1 3

