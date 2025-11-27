Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-146) | Arkansas: (+122)

Missouri: (-146) | Arkansas: (+122) Spread: Missouri: -2.5 (-118) | Arkansas: +2.5 (-104)

Missouri: -2.5 (-118) | Arkansas: +2.5 (-104) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, Missouri is 4-2 against the spread.

Out of 11 Missouri games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Arkansas has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Arkansas is 3-3 against the spread.

There have been eight Arkansas games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (61%)

Missouri vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is the underdog by 2.5 points against Missouri. Arkansas is -118 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -104.

Missouri vs Arkansas Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Missouri-Arkansas on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Missouri vs Arkansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Missouri-Arkansas, Missouri is the favorite at -146, and Arkansas is +122.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 32.3 38 19.6 21 49.7 11 Arkansas 34.4 23 34.1 126 61.3 11

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

