Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Missouri vs Arkansas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-146) | Arkansas: (+122)
- Spread: Missouri: -2.5 (-118) | Arkansas: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Trends
- Missouri is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, Missouri is 4-2 against the spread.
- Out of 11 Missouri games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
- Arkansas has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Arkansas is 3-3 against the spread.
- There have been eight Arkansas games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.
Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (61%)
Missouri vs Arkansas Point Spread
Arkansas is the underdog by 2.5 points against Missouri. Arkansas is -118 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -104.
Missouri vs Arkansas Over/Under
An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Missouri-Arkansas on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Missouri vs Arkansas Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Missouri-Arkansas, Missouri is the favorite at -146, and Arkansas is +122.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|32.3
|38
|19.6
|21
|49.7
|11
|Arkansas
|34.4
|23
|34.1
|126
|61.3
|11
Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
