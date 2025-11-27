FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



College football's Saturday schedule includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.



Missouri vs Arkansas Odds & Spread



  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Missouri: (-146) | Arkansas: (+122)
  • Spread: Missouri: -2.5 (-118) | Arkansas: +2.5 (-104)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Missouri is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more, Missouri is 4-2 against the spread.
  • Out of 11 Missouri games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
  • Arkansas has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
  • As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Arkansas is 3-3 against the spread.
  • There have been eight Arkansas games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick


Prediction: Tigers win (61%)

Missouri vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is the underdog by 2.5 points against Missouri. Arkansas is -118 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -104.

Missouri vs Arkansas Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Missouri-Arkansas on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Missouri vs Arkansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Missouri-Arkansas, Missouri is the favorite at -146, and Arkansas is +122.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Missouri32.33819.62149.711
Arkansas34.42334.112661.311

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium





