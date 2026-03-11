Minnesota vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 11 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten) will play the No. 14 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday at United Center, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Minnesota win (76.2%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Minnesota-Rutgers spread (Minnesota -4.5) or over/under (135.5 points).

Minnesota vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Minnesota has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Rutgers has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's less often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (59.1%).

In home games, the Golden Gophers sport a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

The Scarlet Knights have performed better against the spread away (6-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) this year.

Minnesota's record against the spread in conference games is 10-10-0.

Rutgers has 12 wins against the spread in 20 Big Ten games this year.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Minnesota has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those games.

The Golden Gophers have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -188 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Rutgers has been the moneyline underdog 22 total times this season. Rutgers has finished 5-17 in those games.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-17 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +155 or longer (22.7%).

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 65.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Minnesota was 317th in the country in points scored (68.1 per game) and 99th in points conceded (69.7) last season.

Minnesota grabbed 30.4 rebounds per game and conceded 31.0 boards last year, ranking 281st and 168th, respectively, in college basketball.

At 15.2 assists per game last year, Minnesota was 69th in the country.

At 9.8 turnovers committed per game and 10.0 turnovers forced last season, Minnesota was 50th and 305th in college basketball, respectively.

Rutgers was 90th in the nation last season with 77.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 319th with 77.6 points allowed per contest.

Last year Rutgers averaged 31.9 boards per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.9 rebounds per contest (287th-ranked).

Last year Rutgers ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

Rutgers was 120th in the nation with 10.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 134th with 11.8 forced turnovers per game.

