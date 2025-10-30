Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans.

Minnesota vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-154) | Michigan State: (+128)

Minnesota: (-154) | Michigan State: (+128) Spread: Minnesota: -3.5 (100) | Michigan State: +3.5 (-122)

Minnesota: -3.5 (100) | Michigan State: +3.5 (-122) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Minnesota has won twice against the spread this year.

Minnesota owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Minnesota's eight games have hit the over.

Michigan State has four wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

Michigan State has yet to lose ATS (4-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Michigan State has played eight games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (59.7%)

Minnesota vs Michigan State Point Spread

Michigan State is a 3.5-point underdog against Minnesota. Michigan State is -122 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is +100.

Minnesota vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for the Minnesota versus Michigan State matchup on Nov. 1 has been set at 44.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Minnesota vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Minnesota-Michigan State, Minnesota is the favorite at -154, and Michigan State is +128.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Minnesota 23.9 91 21.8 54 45.6 8 Michigan State 26.3 74 32.5 118 50.4 8

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

