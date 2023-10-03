Miles Sanders Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will take on the top-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (60.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Sanders' next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Sanders vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.45

10.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.64

69.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.46

12.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Sanders Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Sanders is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (108th overall), posting 27.9 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In his last three games, Sanders has put up 20.1 fantasy points (6.7 per game), running for 86 yards and scoring one touchdown on 36 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 55 yards on 11 grabs (17 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Sanders' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game when he came through with five catches and 38 receiving yards (12.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Miles Sanders' matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.2 fantasy points. He ran for 19 yards on 13 carries on the day with three catches for 13 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Lions have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Lions have given up a touchdown catch by four players this season.

Detroit has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

